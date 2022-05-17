ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huron, OH

Kenny visits Farmer Lee Jones at The Chef's Garden

Cleveland News - Fox 8
 5 days ago

Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton spends the morning with Farmer...

fox8.com

Cleveland News - Fox 8

Todd Meany takes victory in first ‘SoapFOX Derby’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It was a photo finish in the first “SoapFOX Derby.”. But in the end, FOX 8’s Todd Meany was declared the winner in his race against FOX 8’s Kristi Capel. They defeated co-anchors Stefani Schaefer and Wayne Dawson in earlier races. The...
SPORTS
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Show Info: May 20, 2022

New Day Diner Dash! Becca’s Choo Choo’s is located on Railroad Street in Lagrange. Dr. Marc Gillinov from the Cleveland Clinic shared important information about your health. Destination Cleveland. Free fun in Cleveland! Learn more about Destination Cleveland here. Nosh Butters. Tasty and local nut butter! Visit Nosh...
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Free Fun In Cleveland

Free fun in Cleveland! Learn more about Destination Cleveland here. https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10162992592600109&set=a.10150687038500109.
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Missing: Destiny Robinson

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Ohio. Destiny Robinson is 16 years old. She has been missing since May 16 in Maple Heights. Anyone with information is asked to call 440-247-7321.
MAPLE HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

FOX 8 Jukebox: Lauren Mascitti

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Lauren Mascitti is originally from Louisville. But the Stark County-native now calls Nashville home. She is back in town for a Benefit Concert for First Responders. It’s Saturday night at 8 p.m. at Centennial Plaza in Canton. Admission is free, but donations will be gladly accepted.
STARK COUNTY, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Rainy Saturday ahead — Here’s when to expect storms

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Warm and moderately humid conditions persist overnight. Winds will continue to be gusty at times, perhaps to 35 mph. A brief shower around midday Saturday, then sunshine in the afternoon. Widespread storms develop after 3 p.m. and continue through the evening. A look at Futurecast fronts,...
CLEVELAND, OH

