Kenny visits Farmer Lee Jones at The Chef's Garden

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It was a photo finish in the first “SoapFOX Derby.”. But in the end, FOX 8’s Todd Meany was declared the winner in his race against FOX 8’s Kristi Capel. They defeated co-anchors Stefani Schaefer and Wayne Dawson in earlier races. The...
New Day Diner Dash! Becca’s Choo Choo’s is located on Railroad Street in Lagrange. Dr. Marc Gillinov from the Cleveland Clinic shared important information about your health. Destination Cleveland. Free fun in Cleveland! Learn more about Destination Cleveland here. Nosh Butters. Tasty and local nut butter! Visit Nosh...
MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Ohio. Destiny Robinson is 16 years old. She has been missing since May 16 in Maple Heights. Anyone with information is asked to call 440-247-7321.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Lauren Mascitti is originally from Louisville. But the Stark County-native now calls Nashville home. She is back in town for a Benefit Concert for First Responders. It’s Saturday night at 8 p.m. at Centennial Plaza in Canton. Admission is free, but donations will be gladly accepted.
Christin Imani Mays is sharing video she recorded this week in a second grade classroom at Mercer Elementary School in Shaker Heights. She says she had been told her 7-year-old had been put into a closet multiple times.
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Warm and moderately humid conditions persist overnight. Winds will continue to be gusty at times, perhaps to 35 mph. A brief shower around midday Saturday, then sunshine in the afternoon. Widespread storms develop after 3 p.m. and continue through the evening. A look at Futurecast fronts,...
Comments / 0