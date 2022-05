The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was able to reunite a lost panther kitten with its mother in Naples after a three-day effort in March. According to an FWC Facebook post, FWC staff learned of a female panther kitten, around four months old, in Collier County that had been separated from its mother. Biologists searched the area for signs of the mother while the kitten was taken to Naples Zoo at Caribbean Gardens for a health assessment. Initially, there was no sign of an adult female panther, so FWC and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service biologists used towels with the kitten’s scent to mark nearby trails in hope of attracting her to the area to reunite her with her offspring.

NAPLES, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO