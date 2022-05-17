‘American Idol’ Announces Performers For The Season Finale

Katy Perry may have endured an awkward moment with a contestant during this week's episode of American Idol, but at least she looked good while doing it. On Monday, Katy wore a floor-skimming, long-sleeved black dress while judging the contest's top 11 performances. Elevating the look of an average LBD, the pop star's gown was littered with cutouts up the chest and across the waist. Circular gold disks kept the dress from splitting in two and connected the long skirt to the outfit's bodice. Katy finished her look by accessorizing with chunky oversized hoops and simple black heels. The singer wore her hair slicked into a sleek low bun with a middle part.

CELEBRITIES ・ 26 DAYS AGO