ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘American Idol’ Announces Performers For The Season Finale

energy941.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘American Idol’ is amping up for the Season 20 finale show and all three judges, Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Katy Perry will take the stage. Other big names to perform include...

www.energy941.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’: Why Carrie Underwood Got So Emotional Talking to Noah Thompson on Return Episode

Last night, “American Idol” alum Carrie Underwood helped three contestants sing their way into the Grand Finale, feeling the emotions of the moment herself. Carrie Underwood won “American Idol” back in Season 4. Now, almost 20 years later, she’s helping the next generation of stars make their way to the competition’s finale, which airs next Sunday, May 22.
CELEBRITIES
Taste of Country

‘American Idol': Noah Thompson Makes a Last-Minute Decision, Lands on ‘Stand by Me’ [Watch]

Noah Thompson will compete in the Top 11 on Season 20 of American Idol after his latest performance on the program, which aired on Sunday night (April 24). Thompson, 20, initially auditioned for the popular reality TV series because he “wants a better life for his son, Walker.” After revealing Chris Stapleton’s “Nobody to Blame” as his song choice, the former construction worker from Kentucky was given the task of selecting a different tune.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Melissa Etheridge
Person
Deana Carter
Person
Thomas Rhett
Person
Gabby Barrett
Person
William Hung
Person
Katy Perry
Person
James Arthur
Person
Flo Rida
Person
Sara Bareilles
Person
Lionel Richie
Person
Luke Bryan
Us Weekly

Biggest ‘American Idol’ Scandals and Controversies Through the Years

A golden ticket doesn’t mean an easy journey! Since American Idol premiered in June 2002, the show, its judges and contestants have become the subject of numerous scandals and controversies. Prior to the days of voting by app for your favorite contestant, fans reported an unfair voting system during season 1 of American Idol when […]
TV SHOWS
In Style

The Top of Katy Perry's Skin-Tight Dress Was Almost Split Into Two

Katy Perry may have endured an awkward moment with a contestant during this week's episode of American Idol, but at least she looked good while doing it. On Monday, Katy wore a floor-skimming, long-sleeved black dress while judging the contest's top 11 performances. Elevating the look of an average LBD, the pop star's gown was littered with cutouts up the chest and across the waist. Circular gold disks kept the dress from splitting in two and connected the long skirt to the outfit's bodice. Katy finished her look by accessorizing with chunky oversized hoops and simple black heels. The singer wore her hair slicked into a sleek low bun with a middle part.
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Why is Fritz suddenly not on American Idol, was there a Covid-19 case?

When Fritz’s usual appearance on American Idol 2022 didn’t happen on the May 8th episode, ABC viewers were left seriously concerned about what happened to him. Plus, was there a Covid-19 outbreak?. It was announced that Fritz Hager III, who is competing as a top 7 contestant on...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Performing#American Idol#Wind Fire
DoYouRemember?

This Is The Song Ringo Starr Wants Played At His Funeral

Most people probably don’t have a certain song or playlist planned for their funeral, but Ringo Starr sure does. The topic came up when he ended up being one of the many famous faces interviewed by NME and they had asked that question. In response to the interesting question,...
MUSIC
Outsider.com

‘The Beverly Hillbillies’: Where is the Show’s One Surviving Star Max Baer Jr. Now?

The Beverly Hillbillies is one of the most loved classic TV shows ever and Max Baer Jr. is still around to tell stories from those days. Baer Jr. played Jethro Bodine in the 1960s series and would go on to have success as a movie director and businessman. Other cast members included Buddy Ebsen, Donna Douglas, Irene Ryan, and Raymond Bailey. So, what is Baer Jr. doing these days?
TV SHOWS
HollywoodLife

Carrie Underwood Rocks Purple Daisy Dukes For 2022 iHeartCountry Festival In Austin: Photos

Country queen Carrie Underwood stunned yet again at the iHeartCountry Festival with some daisy dukes! She channelled some serious Y2K vibes with her outfit thanks to denim and sequins galore at the event in Austin, Texas on May 7. She rocked a bedazzled jean jacket with cutoff sleeves, point denim knee high boots, dangly rhinestone earrings, and an assortment of rings on her fingers. But perhaps the best part of her getup was the super short jagged purple daisy dukes, showing off her toned legs and making her look like a true southern star.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’: Noah Thompson Returns to Hometown of Louisa, Kentucky for Epic Celebration Ahead of Season Finale

Prior to the 20th season finale of “American Idol,” Noah Thompson returned to his hometown of Louisa, Kentucky for an epic celebration. According to a local news station, WSAZ, thousands of Noah Thompson’s supporters came out on Tuesday (May 17th) for a homecoming rally for the “American Idol” Top 3 contestant. During the event, Thompson was in complete shock about the number of people present.
LOUISA, KY
E! News

Miranda Lambert Makes Rare Comment About Her Divorce From Blake Shelton

Watch: Miranda Lambert's OMG Throwback With "Tiger King's" Joe Exotic. Divorce in the spotlight can be strange, just ask Miranda Lambert. Seven years after she and fellow country star Blake Shelton called it quits, the 38-year-old reflected on the tabloid-frenzy that surrounded their high-profile divorce. "I wasn't prepared for that,"...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’: Watch Luke Bryan’s Hysterical Reaction to Katy Perry Falling Out of Her Chair

“American Idol” fans love watching the talented performers that grace the stage of the competitive singing show. However, some of the most entertaining moments take place in the banter between the show’s famous judges. Most recently, “American Idol” judge Luke Bryan went viral online after he had a hilarious reaction to Katy Perry’s less than graceful dismount from her chair during the latest airing. Check it out.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood turns heads with latex dress in backstage photos

Country music may be Carrie Underwood's roots but she took a walk on the wild side recently for a star-studded performance with rocker, Axl Rose. The singer and the Guns N' Roses frontman wowed the crowds at Stagecoach for a high energy performance, and Carrie then shared a snapshot from their interaction backstage.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

‘American Idol’s Fritz Hager Addresses Leah Marlene Dating Rumors After Their Emotional Hug

There’s no denying that Fritz Hager and Leah Marlene have gotten close over the course of their American Idol season 20 journeys. After Leah made it into the top 3 and Fritz did not, Leah immediately fell to the ground and then hugged Fritz. Fans have been speculating that these two could be dating, and Fritz set the record straight after the May 15 show.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy