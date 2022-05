Hamming it up and hanging with the girls — candids from behind the scenes of Mariah and Tessa’s historical wedding, straight from the cast!. When a wedding is filmed on Young and Restless (or any other soap opera) it means long days on set for the cast. That said, there are fun aspects to the long days, including hanging with actors and actresses you don’t always share scenes with, fun between takes, and, in the case of Mariah and Tessa’s 1970s themed wedding — getting to dress up in funky fashions and goggle at the far-out set designs and props.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO