Chevron approves Ballymore project in deepwater U.S. Gulf of Mexico

By Reuters
 5 days ago
May 17 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp (CVX.N) said on Tuesday it had authorized a project in deepwater U.S. Gulf of Mexico with a design capacity of 75,000 barrels of crude oil per day.

The Ballymore project, which will require an investment of about $1.6 billion, is estimated to have potentially recoverable oil-equivalent resources of more than 150 million barrels, Chevron said.

The project involves three production wells connected to the nearby Chevron's Blind Faith facility. Production will be transported via existing infrastructure with first oil output expected in 2025.

Chevron's subsidiary, Chevron U.S.A. Inc, is the operator of the Ballymore project with a 60% working interest, while co-owner TotalEnergies E&P USA Inc has a 40% interest.

Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

