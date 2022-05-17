Sam Asghari Vows He & Britney Spears Will ‘Expand Their Family Soon’ After Miscarriage

Just one week after Britney Spears, 40, announced that she had suffered a miscarriage with the “miracle baby” she was expecting with fiance Sam Asghari, 28, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that, although they are heartbroken over the sad situation, they “won’t give up” on having their “miracle baby.”

On May 16, Sam released a statement to his 2 million followers on Instagram, which said, “We have felt your support. We are taking things positively and moving forward with our future. It’s hard but we are not alone,” the fitness trainer added. “Thank you for respecting our privacy. We will be expanding our family soon ❤️.”

According to the pal, Sam’s statement could not be any truer regarding the immense support they have gotten. “Britney is having a difficult time with this, but she has a ton of support and has been reading the comments from her fans, who are telling her how brave she is for sharing this info. She sees the comments from fans who have gone through the same struggle, and she knows she is not alone. This has brought her comfort. Britney has the best support system around her possible and Sam isn’t letting her out of his sight for one second right now.”

As HollywoodLife reported. Britney announced she was pregnant via Instagram on April 11, revealing that she discovered she was expecting after gaining weight during and after a trip to Miami with Sam. But just a little over a month later, the couple revealed their heartbreaking miscarriage in a joint statement on May 14.

Sam Asghari & Britney Spears (Photo: Broadimage/Shutterstock)

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy. This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news,” their message about the loss read. “Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family,” Sam and Britney added. “We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment.”

Since the miscarriage, Britney has been open about struggling during this difficult time. The “Toxic” songstress posted a meme of Sarah Jessica Parker‘s Carrie Bradshaw from Sex and the City that read, “I am not in the mood to be with a bunch of people.” Britney related to that feeling as she explained in her caption: “Unfortunately my mood these days … I honestly hope it doesn’t turn into years 🙄 !!!!” the pop star said.

Luckily, the pals said that Britney and Sam both understand that they have a long life together and that this is not the end of the road in terms of having a family. “They are both looking forward to the life’s blessings that are coming their way,” the source told us. “Rome wasn’t built in a day, and neither can a family be. They know that for the rest of their lives their love for each other is going to move mountains. They will get through this together.”