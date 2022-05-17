ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

The Back Way Home Is a Trip Down Memory Lane

By Dave Hurteau
Field & Stream
Field & Stream
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RbTwV_0fgpmFYK00
Illustration by Peter Oumanski

The drive to my folks’ house is about three hours if you stay on the blacktop and about 10 minutes longer if you go the back way. So it’s not a shortcut, really. But I always go the back way, because it seems like I get home sooner. The turn off the blacktop is so subtle I used to drive right past, but now when I see the barn with the caved-in roof and the aspens growing up around it, I know to slow down and turn left onto washboard gravel of McCabe Road. It’s up and over a rise, and as soon as the alder swamp comes into view, I can just about see the woodcock that had seemed to show up overnight.

My buddy Jo, who lived just down the road at the time, had been up at dawn and spotted the dark forms twittering over the tops of the alders and floating down into the boggy slash in the gloaming. When we walked into the cover, woodcock flushed everywhere—pudgy little aliens lumbering up through the branches. They hung in the sky like helicopters. We’d never seen a true flight of woodcock before, with the alders suddenly buzzing with birds. It was as if a new window had opened onto a world we thought we knew every inch of. Neither Jo nor I could hit one to save our lives, but we missed for the best of reasons: We were too awed by it to do anything else.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36X0TA_0fgpmFYK00
Illustration by Peter Oumanski

I take a right onto Bills Road, where a trickling current funnels into one end of a culvert and pours out the other, forming a wide pool. I still half expect to see my grandfather’s car there. The thought makes me laugh but brings a tinge of regret too.

Grandpa had eased his red Dodge Omni to a stop and thrown it in park. He was a big believer in the idea that old age entitled him to do whatever he wanted, and when his legs would no longer carry him along the stream-side trails, he’d taken to parking his car right in the road over the culvert and fishing from the passenger’s seat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37P0GE_0fgpmFYK00
Illustration by Peter Oumanski

As he laid out a cast, I scrambled downstream, caught a pile of fish, and kept two small brook trout for eating. When I came back, Grandpa inspected my fish. “That’s it, huh?” he said. “Yup,” I lied, and he held up three bigger brookies skewered on an alder branch. “What do you think of those?” The look on his face said, The old man’s still got it, but his hands were shaking with cold, and I felt bad about having left him. Heading home, I promised that we’d come back, but we never did. On the day Grandpa died, he said, “C’mon, David, we’re going fishing,” but he only made it as far as the bathroom.

Turning right onto Sperry Road, I can’t help but think of Clem, or “Good Old Clem,” as we came to call him.

My brother Greg and I were walking home from fishing when we looked up, and out of nowhere, there stood Clem Kadiddlehopper. No one knew Clem’s real name, only that he roamed the back roads by day and, we imagined, descended on the town by night to snatch people’s pets, or you if you weren’t careful.

Now he loomed right in front us. For as far as we could see, there were only the long line of blacktop and endless rows of standing corn on either side. We were as good as dead, I figured. But then Greg, always the bravest, reached into his creel, produced a few discolored brook trout, and held them out to Clem, whose mouth, which had formed a tightly pursed circle, broadened into a gaping smile. He took the fish and gave us each a pat on the shoulder and an awkward sort of half hug.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ltm4x_0fgpmFYK00
Illustration by Peter Oumanski

It was a relief and a revelation all at once. Clem was not a boogeyman. He was a friendly old guy who for reasons we didn’t understand lived in the woods. And though it was never a real possibility, the fact that he didn’t leave us for dead on a road between two cornfields seemed super nice of him at the time. From that day on, we called him “Good Old Clem.”

From there it’s a straight shot to my folks’ town, and as I get closer, the memories come too fast to name, except one I always try to push away as I pass my grandparents’ house.

I’d busted a window with a baseball, and Dad cut himself fixing it. I was in my room sulking when I heard him yell in a way I’d never heard before. I went outside and saw blood on the sidewalk and then followed the dark-red splotches across the road and up the steps into my grandparents’ house. When I opened the door, I saw my grandmother, a nurse, leaning over my dad, who was lying motionless on the floor, passed out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZQRfU_0fgpmFYK00
Illustration by Peter Oumanski

Thinking the worst, I took off running until I reached the woods, where I cried until I finally realized that I’d have to go back and find out if I really had killed my father. When I got there, Dad and Mom were on the porch with the front door swung open, Dad with bandages on his wrists, both of them waving me back to the place where I’m always welcome no matter what.

And that’s where they are now, as I pull in. They always see my car from the living room window, and by the time I turn into the driveway, they’re there, with the door swung open.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Newlyweds Set Themselves on Fire While Walking Down the Aisle in Fiery Video

A newlywed couple is making headlines for their shocking wedding exit — one that pays tribute to their work as stuntpeople. Earlier this month, a video of Gabe and Ambyr Jessop's May 7th wedding exit made its way online, showcasing the pair deliberately setting the back of their clothes on fire before greeting their friends and family. The Jessops initially met while working in the stunt world in 2019, and reportedly wanted to showcase to guests "why [they] chose the career we did and why [they] love it." While the couple did not initially plan to share their stunt on social media, a video shared on TikTok by their wedding DJ quickly went viral, amassing over 16 million views and 3 million likes.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memory Lane#The Back
dailyphew.com

These Touching Photos Are Showing An Orangutan Lending A Helping Hand To A Man In A River

Recently, amateur photographer Anil Prabhakar captured a fascinating sight in a conservation forest area in Borneo. While on a safari with his friends, the photographer stumbled upon a forest warden who was clearing snakes, the sworn enemy of orangutans, from the river. Just as Prabhakar prepared to take a picture, an orangutan reached out his hand to the man, apparently wanting to help him out. The wholesome photos quickly went viral, leaving people in awe of the orangutan’s act of kindness.
ANIMALS
Field & Stream

SoCal Kayak Angler Catches 16.75-Pound Largemouth Bass

Scott Flitcraft went out fishing on Lake Isabella on April 25 in search of crappie—and ended up sticking a trophy largemouth bass instead. Flitcraft was fishing out of Stealth 1200 Sneakboat/Kayak. He rigged up two rods before the outing—one with a crappie jig and the other, a plastic worm. He started working the worm through a cluster of trees that protruded from the lake’s low water—when the line went taught. At first, Flitcraft worried he’d gotten snagged on a submerged branch but soon, he felt the fish pulling back.
HOBBIES
Countrymom

Great-Grandpa Went Out For A Loaf Of Bread: Returned 5 Months Later

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my father, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My father has long had a habit of going to the grocery store and coming back with everything on the list, except for the loaf of bread. We were laughing about this the other day when my father suddenly remembered this story.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
Field & Stream

My Happy Place: A Young Hunter Finds His Footing in a Public Marsh

I was a mess when I first set foot on the place. Looking at the Princeton Marsh, a 1,200-acre Iowa wildlife management area connected to a huge swath of federal bottomland where the Wapsipinicon River flowed into the Mississippi, anyone else would have seen an idyllic hunting spot. But to my 13-year-old brain, it seemed like the dark side of the moon.
DAVENPORT, IA
Field & Stream

Why You Should Shoot Ultra-Micro-Diameter Arrows this Fall

The first reason to shoot ultra-micro-diameter arrows is probably reason enough—and it’s simply because the best archer on the planet shoots them. During his pro-archery tournament tenure, Levi Morgan has won 11 world championships and more than 40 national championships. He has won Shooter of Year multiple times and has set several world records. He is also one of the most respected bowhunters ever to step into the woods. So, yeah, he’s a pretty good guy to take shooting advice from. When I asked him name a drill or offer a tip for improving accuracy with archery gear, however, his answer was a bit a surprise.
LIFESTYLE
The Guardian

Tim Dowling: I’ve got Covid, and my wife seems set on ruining the experience

During the last two years of the pandemic I felt pretty immersed in the collective experience: I suffered from anxiety, isolation, boredom and a lack of exercise. I was unable to visit relatives, and saw whole chunks of my calendar cancelled. I simultaneously complained about and helped to create shortages of common consumer goods. And I grew anxious all over again as restrictions were eased.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Field & Stream

New World Record Buck: Pope & Young Crowns 218-Inch Giant as Top Typical Velvet Muley

It took Bowdy Gardner’s buck nearly a decade to officially make it to the top, but the tremendous velvet mule deer he arrowed in 2012 is now an official world record, as announced by the Pope & Young (P&Y) Club today. The buck was scored by a special panel of five P&Y measurers assembled at the Inter Mountain Bowhunter’s Bash held in Ogden, Utah, earlier this week. That panel verified the buck’s original score of 218-2/8 inches and declared the incredible deer the new No. 1 archery muley in the typical velvet category.
OGDEN, UT
Field & Stream

Heaven on Wheels: Our First Deer Camp Wasn’t Much, But It Was Ours

I foundthe 10-foot 1970s-model camper on Craigslist just after my wife, Michelle, left for work. I called up the owner, talked him down by a hundred bucks, and then drove into Tennessee with my brother, Matt, to make the deal. The seller’s name was Bo Kelly, and he had the camper plugged into a temporary service pole when we got there. “The air conditioner on this thing will freeze you out, son,” he said. His house was just 100 yards off, down a long driveway.
TENNESSEE STATE
Countrymom

Neighbor threw her dishes away instead of washing them

Neighbor threw her dishes away instead of washing them. **This article is based on nonfiction by actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. When I was in middle school, our family lived in a duplex. In the downstairs unit lived a lady with her two young children. As a single mom, I’m sure she had many struggles, but one thing I never understood was that she never washed her dishes; she threw them all away.
Field & Stream

The Ultimate Decoy Setup for Bowhunting Turkeys Without a Blind

Waiting in a popup blind is a fine way to kill a gobbler with a bow. It’s also really boring. Plus, if you haven’t staked the blind out in advance, you have to lug the thing in and get all set up—and once you do, you feel stuck in that spot. To get the most out of any turkey hunt, you want to be able to strategize and maneuver. So, what if you could ditch the blind and still be able to setup in a way that keeps turkeys from busting you when you draw your bow? Well, you can. Just ask Cally Morris. A world-champion turkey taxidermist, Morris has killed more than 50 gobblers with a bow—and no blind. His secret? The perfect setup, including some screening brush and a three-bird spread of realistic decoys. Here’s his step-by-step guide to setting up perfectly on a bow bird.
PETS
Field & Stream

Best Budget Trail Cameras of 2022

Budget trail cameras don’t mean they are bad trail cameras. Successfully using trail cams is, in my mind, a numbers game. The more cameras you have out there scouting for you, the better chance you have of capturing a picture of that trophy buck. That means searching for a camera that combines a budget-minded price tag with consistent performance.
CELL PHONES
Field & Stream

Best Hiking Pants for Men of 2022

Hiking pants for men allow for freedom of movement, ample functionality, and the ability to withstand the rough and rugged nature of hiking. Choosing just one pair of pants as the best of the best is a challenge because not only are there various hiking applications and seasons, but we are all individuals with varying needs and preferences.
APPAREL
Field & Stream

Gear Rx: What to Pack in Your Backpacking Gear Repair Kit

Knowing how to do basic maintenance and repairs in the front country can go a long way, but what about repairs that pop up in the backcountry?. Innovation and creativity can go a long way in these situations. But just as you pack a first aid kit for medical needs, packing a repair kit can help keep your gear functional for the remainder of a trip.
Field & Stream

Field & Stream

New York, NY
14K+
Followers
878
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hunting and fishing tactics from the pros, gear reviews, and adventure stories. Field & Stream is the Soul of the Total Outdoorsman.

 https://www.fieldandstream.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy