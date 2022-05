The next phase of Milwaukee’s sporting and entertainment future is in the works, and a pair of developers look to make it a reality by spring of 2024. On Friday, Kacmarcik Enterprises, Bear Development and the Pabst Theater Group announced an agreement to purchase an 11-acre plot of land from Marquette University for the purpose of developing a new entertainment complex. The core development will be an 8,000-seat stadium with the intention of hosting a professional soccer franchise, as well as an indoor concert venue, a hotel, housing, restaurants and retail offerings. The development would activate an area of the city that has largely remained dormant.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO