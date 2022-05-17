ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PGA Championship 2022: Southern Hills Weather Plan

By News On 6
 5 days ago
It's May in Oklahoma, which means there is a chance that weather could impact the PGA this week.

Tournament director Bryan Karns says Oklahoma weather changes the nature of how they plan because they have to prepare for whatever is thrown at them.

This time around, spectators won't be dealing with the extreme triple-digit temperatures like in 2007, when the sweltering heat forced many people to avoid the grandstands. While organizers aren't planning for that this time around, everyone is encouraged to check the forecast and plan accordingly.

Tulsa firefighters will be roaming around and first aid stations are also located around the course.

Karns says planning for the different types of weather has been a focus during his time on the ground.

"Part of the reason we're here for two-three years preparing for these championships is because we do want to make sure that we've thought of everything and even the things we haven't thought of we're prepared to react to," said Karns.

In the case of severe weather, the PGA asks spectators to keep an eye on the leader and video boards and get to shelter.

PGA fans can follow the latest updates from News On 6 by visiting NewsOn6.com/PGA

PGA Championship: Will Zalatoris Takes Over The Lead At -9

The 2022 PGA Championship continues on Friday morning at Southern Hills Country Club In Tulsa. Will Zalatoris road three straight birdies on the back nine to take the lead on Friday afternoon. He's sitting at -9 under with Mito Pereira just behind at -8. Justin Thomas moved -6 under after a great morning of play, he's alone in 3rd place.
