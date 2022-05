With the price at the pump rising each day, Warren County's supervisor-at-large will propose a measure Friday to help drivers save some money. The Post Star reports that Doug Beaty is going to call for a gas tax cap that would only have people pay taxes on the first $2.00 per gallon. Beaty is going to introduce the bill during Friday's County Board of Supervisors Meeting at the Warren County Municipal Center. The state is already going to suspend its gas tax from June 1st through the end of the year.

WARREN COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO