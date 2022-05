AUSTIN, Minn. – Hormel Foods Corporation has been named one of the “100 Best Corporate Citizens” by 3BL Media. “Hormel Foods is committed to responsibly shaping the future of food with a reputation as a company that cares about our people, consumers, communities and planet,” says Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and CEO of Hormel Foods. “We are committed to make the world a better place through Our Food Journey™ efforts and our ambitious 20 By 30 Challenge goals. We are proud and honored to continue to be named a top corporate citizen for our ESG transparency and performance.”

AUSTIN, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO