1 injured in Lansing shooting along I-80: Illinois State Police

One person was shot while driving on Interstate 80 in Lansing, Illinois early Tuesday morning, Illinois State Police said.

The individual was driving east on I-80 near Torrence Avenue just after 2:30 a.m. when the shooting took place, according to police.

The victim was taken to Franciscan Health Hammond with non-life threatening injuries.

Eastbound I-80 was closed from the Bishop Ford to Torrence during the investigation.

Ramps from the southbound Bishop Ford and northbound Route 394 were also closed.

Roadways were closed from 4:50 a.m. to just after 5:20 a.m.

Police did not immediately provide any information about possible suspects.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the shooting is asked to contact the ISP by phone at 847-294-4400, or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.