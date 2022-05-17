UPDATE 2-India to allow wheat shipments awaiting customs clearance

CHICAGO, May 20 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Down 10 to 15 cents per bushel * Wheat seen lower for third day in a row, pressured by reports that India could loosen its export ban. * Most-active CBOT soft red winter wheat contract hit a one-week low during the overnight trading session. * Scouts on an annual tour of Kansas wheat fields found the lowest yield potential in the top U.S. winter wheat state since 2018 due to drought, as global grain supplies tighten following crop shortfalls and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat ended the overnight trading session down 12 cents at $11.88-1/2 a bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat was last down 15 cents at $12.80-1/4 a bushel while MGEX July spring wheat was last 16 cents lower at $13.14-1/2 a bushel. CORN - Down 6 to 8 cents per bushel * Corn futures falling as U.S. planting progresses toward end and forecast rains seen as beneficial to early crop development. * Argentina, the world's No. 2 corn exporter, could raise its limit for exports of the 2021/22 harvest of the grain to 35 million tonnes, from 30 million tonnes currently. * Benchmark CBOT July corn dropped below the low end of its 40-day moving average during overnight trading. * CBOT July corn was last down 6-3/4 cents at $7.76-1/2 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Steady to down 2 cents per bushel * Tight nearby supplies, cash market strength provide support to soybeans, but good weather for crop development in the U.S. Midwest adding pressure. * CBOT July soybeans were last up 1/2 cent at $16.91 per bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub Editing by Paul Simao)

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO