Agriculture

UPDATE 2-India to allow wheat shipments awaiting customs clearance

 5 days ago

NEW DELHI, May 17 (Reuters) - India will allow overseas wheat shipments awaiting customs clearance, the government said on Tuesday, introducing some leeway for overseas sales after it banned exports of the staple on Saturday. India will also allow wheat exports to Egypt, the government said in a statement....

