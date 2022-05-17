Avon Lake High School students nominated for Dazzle Awards

Where: Copley High School, 3807 Ridgewood Road, Copley. On deck: Winner advances to the Copley District final to play the Hawken-VASJ winner May 25. For the record: Elyria Catholic is back in the district round for the third straight year high school baseball games have been played, with no season or postseason held in 2020. The Panthers narrowly missed repeating as district champions. Elyria Catholic has strong pitching behind Levi Ellis and Christian Begalla, with hitting support from Alex Carandang and Nick Thoman in the batting order. Black River is making its second straight district trip, having some ups and downs navigating through the Lorain County League but still impressing teams with a balanced approach. This game could be a toss up, but I’ll err on the side of history and Bruce Lisicky’s coaching.

ELYRIA, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO