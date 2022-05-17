ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avon Lake, OH

Avon Lake High School students nominated for Dazzle Awards

By Editorial Staff
Morning Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, Playhouse Square will once again host the Dazzle Awards. Students from 29 area high schools will share their talents on the Connor Palace stage on May 21 at 7:30 p.m. Avon Lake High School...

www.morningjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Morning Journal

Lake Ridge Academy introduces North Ridgeville Scholarship

Lake Ridge Academy, 37501 Center Ridge Road in North Ridgeville, announced in a news release it is introducing the North Ridgeville Scholarship. The scholarship will be competitive and will be available to new students entering ninth and 10th grades, the release said. For decades, Lake Ridge Academy has been a...
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH
Morning Journal

Lorain High School celebrates graduating class with parade

Lorain City Schools is finding innovative ways to celebrate its seniors. The Lorain High School’s Senior Parade for the Class of 2022 took place on May 22. The district asked parents, families and friends to line the streets for the Class of 2022 Senior Parade, which kicked off at 4 p.m.
LORAIN, OH
Morning Journal

Northern Institute of Cosmetology has long history in Lorain

Right at the heart of Broadway in downtown Lorain, sits a school with a huge history and influence on the people of Lorain. The Northern Institute of Cosmetology started in 1949 downtown at 669 Broadway. Originally opened by a woman, the school has since changed hands many times in its...
LORAIN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Avon, OH
Local
Ohio Education
City
Cleveland, OH
Avon Lake, OH
Education
City
Avon Lake, OH
City
Portage, OH
City
Lorain, OH
Morning Journal

Elevation Training Center in Elyria seeks donations for school supplies giveaway

Elevation Training Center is bigger than basketball. Elevation Training Center is a skills development gym at 6892 Lake Ave., in Elyria. “I offer personal training and performance enhancement for all grade levels beginning in kindergarten through college-level athletes,” said head trainer and CEO Sharod Brown. “We focus on all skill development for basketball to assist them in reaching the next level and obtain any other goals they may personally set.”
ELYRIA, OH
Morning Journal

Lorain County JVS seniors awarded $39,700 in local scholarships

A special celebration took place on the evening of May 12 at the Lorain County JVS to recognize and announce this year’s local scholarship recipients. Thirty-one students were awarded $39,700 in scholarship money. Pam Mitchell, Lorain County JVS English instructor, announced the scholarship recipients at the event. “I’d like...
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
Morning Journal

Knights of Columbus Ragan Foundation announces scholarship winners

The Knights of Columbus Ragan Foundation and Isabella Fund Avon/Avon Lake presented scholarships for the 2022-23 school year. Students attending high schools were awarded $800 scholarships each while college students received scholarships for $1,200 each. The Knights of Columbus Father Ragan Council No. 3268 hosted the event May 19 in...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Awards Ceremony#Jimmy Awards#Arts Education#Highschool#Avon Lake High School#Fox 8
Morning Journal

Main Street Lorain turns out for Lorain County Beautiful Day

Lorain residents came together in celebration of Lorain County Beautiful Day. Lorain County Beautiful Day — formerly known as Pride Day — is typically held on the third Saturday in May. It’s a county-wide event that brings together more than 2,000 volunteers for a day of litter cleanup,...
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
Morning Journal

High school baseball: (3) Elyria Catholic vs. (5) Black River, Division III district semifinal capsule

Where: Copley High School, 3807 Ridgewood Road, Copley. On deck: Winner advances to the Copley District final to play the Hawken-VASJ winner May 25. For the record: Elyria Catholic is back in the district round for the third straight year high school baseball games have been played, with no season or postseason held in 2020. The Panthers narrowly missed repeating as district champions. Elyria Catholic has strong pitching behind Levi Ellis and Christian Begalla, with hitting support from Alex Carandang and Nick Thoman in the batting order. Black River is making its second straight district trip, having some ups and downs navigating through the Lorain County League but still impressing teams with a balanced approach. This game could be a toss up, but I’ll err on the side of history and Bruce Lisicky’s coaching.
ELYRIA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Morning Journal

DeWine announces $4.8M for K-12 school safety, security upgrades

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine awarded $4.8 million in grants May 19 to nearly 100 Ohio schools, including facilities in Lorain, Erie and Cuyahoga counties, to help them improve the overall safety and security of their buildings. Ninety-eight schools in 27 counties will implement safety upgrades with funding from Ohio’s K-12...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Morning Journal

Avon-Avon Lake Republican Club to hear from candidates

Avon-Avon Lake Republican Club’s June meeting will be a “Candidates’-Challengers’ Night” on June 9 at the Father Ragan Knights of Columbus Hall, 1783 Moore Road in Avon. At 5 p.m., the club will present state Senator Nathan Manning; primary challenger Kristen Hill; state representative primary...
AVON, OH
Morning Journal

Westlake girls win, Avon boys second in Division I Amherst District track and field

At the Division I District Meet at Amherst High School May 20, the Westlake girls had the best of both worlds. Track and field is something of a hybrid sport. It’s really an individual sport, but there are team scores kept as well. Once the postseason is reached, the focus is on advancing as many athletes to the next level as possible. Of course, the more athletes you advance, the better you do in the team standings.
WESTLAKE, OH
Morning Journal

Keystone boys win Orrville District track and field; Brookside girls second

The problem with being spectacular is that you expect to be spectacular all the time. Led by junior Ryne Shackelford, Keystone’s sprint crew has been spectacular all season. The Wildcats won several invitationals and the Lorain County League, and they posted multiple state-ranked performances. May 21 at the Division...
ORRVILLE, OH
Morning Journal

Federal suit by former Lorain County administrator Tom Williams settled, commissioner confirms

The Lorain County commissioners accused of retaliation for the firing of a former county administrator, have settled a court case stemming from the termination. Lorain County Commissioners Michelle Hung and Matt Lundy were being sued in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio by former county administrator Tom Williams for retaliation and violation of first amendment rights.
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
Morning Journal

Prosecutor: Revoke Kimbrough’s bond

A Lorain County prosecutor said May 20 he wants the court to revoke the bond of James Lavern Kimbrough III. Kimbrough, 35, of Lorain, is accused in the Jan. 6 fatal shooting Milenna Lopez, 24, a mother of four children, including two with Kimbrough, in Sheffield Village. The shooting occurred...
LORAIN COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy