Economy

China will buy 40,000 tonnes of frozen pork for state reserves on May 20 - notice

Agriculture Online
 5 days ago

BEIJING, May 17 (Reuters) - China will buy 40,000 tonnes of local frozen pork...

www.agriculture.com

The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
Agriculture Online

China makes 10 bln yuan available to subsidise grain growers

BEIJING, May 22 (Reuters) - China's central government has made available 10 billion yuan ($1.49 billion) for "one-off" subsidies to support individuals and companies involved in grain cultivation and production, according to a statement published on Sunday by the country's Ministry of Finance. The subsidies aim to support grain growers...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for May 25-31

May 20 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for May 25-31, the agriculture ministry said. $ per tonne Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) May 25-31 - tax 110.5 76.5 76.5 - indicative price 357.9 294.3 294.3 May 18-24 - tax 111.9 76.5 77.3 - indicative price 359.9 294.3 295.5 May 13-17 - tax 114.3 74.1 77.0 - indicative price 363.4 290.9 295.0 May 6-12 - tax 120.1 73.5 58.3 - indicative price 371.6 290.0 268.4 April 27-May 5 - tax 119.1 73.3 54.9 - indicative price 370.2 289.8 263.5 April 20-26 - tax 110.7 76.0 66.1 - indicative price 358.2 293.6 279.5 April 13-19 - tax 101.4 75.4 70.6 - indicative price 344.9 292.8 285.9 April 6-12 - tax 96.1 75.4 65.8 - indicative price 337.3 292.8 279.0 March 30-April 5 - tax 87.0 75.6 58.3 - indicative price 324.3 293.1 268.3 March 23-29 - tax 86.4 79.6 53.2 - indicative price 323.5 298.8 261.1 March 16-22 - tax 86.3 77.4 54.1 - indicative price 323.3 295.7 262.3 March 9-15 - tax 86.9 72.3 53.9 - indicative price 324.2 288.4 262.0 March 2-8 - tax 88.2 72.3 52.7 - indicative price 326.1 288.4 260.3 Russia, one of the world's largest wheat exporters, launched its formula-based duty for grain exports in June 2021 as part of measures the government hopes will help to stabilise domestic food inflation. The Agriculture Ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Reuters)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Indonesia to impose domestic sales requirement for palm oil -minister

JAKARTA, May 20 (Reuters) - Indonesia will impose a domestic market sales requirement for palm oil to ensure the supply of cooking oil is secured at home after the removal of a palm oil export ban on Monday, the country's chief economics minister Airlangga Hartarto said. The government aims to...
ECONOMY
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

12 popular goat breeds

This dairy breed originated in the French Alps, and can thrive in nearly any climate. They are the highest producing milkers, with top goats producing up to two gallons per day. Because of the amount of milk they produce, these goats have high nutritional needs and their diets must be monitored closely. PJ Jonas, who raises Alpines to provide milk for her family of 10 and runs a goat product business, says this breed is quiet and curious and tolerates humans well.
ANIMALS
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Japan's use of corn in animal feed fell in March

TOKYO, May 20 (Reuters) - Japan's usage of corn in animal feed in March fell to 46.8%, compared with 48.1% a year earlier, preliminary data from the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries showed on Friday. Below is a table based on preliminary data for Japan's compound feed shipments in tonnes and each grain's share percentage in feed production: Mar-2022 Feb-2022 Mar-2021 Total Shipments 2,169,960 1,888,053 2,171,989 Main Ingredients Corn 46.8% 46.7% 48.1% Sorghum 1% 1% 1.3% Wheat 1.8% 1.8% 1.6% Barley 3.9% 3.8% 3.7% (Reporting by Fumika Inoue; Editing by Aditya Soni)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Indonesia to impose local sales rule when palm oil exports restart

JAKARTA, May 20 (Reuters) - Indonesia will impose a domestic sales requirement for palm oil, to shore up local supplies of cooking oil when the world's biggest producer of the edible oil reopens exports next week, the country's economics minister said on Friday. President Joko Widodo has announced Indonesia will...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. wheat falls after recent rally, corn ticks lower

BEIJING, May 20 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat prices fell on Friday due to profit-taking, after rallying on tightening global supplies. Corn and soybeans also ticked lower. * The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) fell 0.54% to $11.94 a bushel. * Corn gave up 0.86% to...
AGRICULTURE

