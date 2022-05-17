China will buy 40,000 tonnes of frozen pork for state reserves on May 20 - notice

TOKYO, May 20 (Reuters) - Japan's usage of corn in animal feed in March fell to 46.8%, compared with 48.1% a year earlier, preliminary data from the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries showed on Friday. Below is a table based on preliminary data for Japan's compound feed shipments in tonnes and each grain's share percentage in feed production: Mar-2022 Feb-2022 Mar-2021 Total Shipments 2,169,960 1,888,053 2,171,989 Main Ingredients Corn 46.8% 46.7% 48.1% Sorghum 1% 1% 1.3% Wheat 1.8% 1.8% 1.6% Barley 3.9% 3.8% 3.7% (Reporting by Fumika Inoue; Editing by Aditya Soni)
