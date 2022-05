DALLAS (CBS SF) -- Steph Curry scored 31 and had 11 assists Sunday night leading the Golden State Warriors to the brink of their sixth NBA Finals in eight years with 109-100 victory over the Dallas Mavericks.The victory gave the Warriors a 3-0 lead in the Western Conference finals. In order for Dallas to prevent Golden State from advancing, they will need a historic effort. No team has ever comeback from a 3-0 playoff deficit.Andrew Wiggins shared the limelight with Curry, scoring 27 points -- including a pair of thunderous dunks -- and pulling down 11 rebounds.Meanwhile, Mavericks star Luka...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 29 MINUTES AGO