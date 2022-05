Kamryn Babb’s value as a leader within the Ohio State football program was apparent during last month’s spring game at Ohio Stadium. While Babb wasn’t able to play in the game due to injury, he orchestrated the most memorable moment of the day. After a video paying tribute to former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins (who died just one week earlier) played on the scoreboard immediately following the end of the first half, Babb led a prayer in front of the entire team and a crowd of 60,007 fans.

