Gallipolis, OH

‘Traveling Wall’ to be in Gallipolis

By Gallipolis Daily Tribune
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — The West Virginia Vietnam Veterans Traveling Wall will be at The Quality Inn in Gallipolis on Friday and Saturday.

The display is part of the 2022 Marine Corps League Department of West Virginia Convention. It will be open to the public during the convention. The convention is hosted by the Mason-Gallia-Meigs (MGM) Detachment 1180.

The event is sponsored by the West Virginia State Council of Vietnam Veterans of America and coordinated by the Marine Corps League, and MGM Detachment 1180 in Point Pleasant.

This mobile wall exhibits twelve panels depicting 732 West Virginians who were killed, held as prisoners of war and those listed as missing in action in the Vietnam War. This list of brave West Virginians is a list of true heroes that gave their lives in Vietnam for their country and the state.

Join us at the ‘Wall’ in honoring our Vietnam Veterans and please show your respect by keeping as quiet as possible.

Information provided by the MGM Detachment 1180.

