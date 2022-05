The Cleveland Browns may have the two worst contracts in the NFL. When it comes to the 2022 NFL season, the Cleveland Browns are certainly bucking past ideologies. Gone was the more frugal spending of the Browns, with a focus on making sure their salary cap is never in true danger, and in was a more free-spending organization. This mentality saw them give Deshaun Watson and his 22 lawsuits, a fully guaranteed contract that tops $250 million. They also took on Amari Cooper’s deal, which saw him get a 5-year, $100 million ($60 million guaranteed).

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO