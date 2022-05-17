ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens County, OH

Natural burials rediscovered in United States

By By the Southeast Ohio Natural Burial Working Group with Special Guest Jane Unger
 5 days ago

This is the third in a series of articles on natural burial. After the first article appeared, Jane Unger contacted Cheryl Cesta of the Southeast Ohio Natural Burial Working Group and offered to share her experience with natural burial.

Last year Cheryl visited again and learned that Hank died in 2020 and is buried on their land. We are grateful that Jane volunteered to share her story about Hank’s natural burial. We dedicate this third article in our series to Jane’s story, as follows. Future articles will include more information about natural burial plots, funeral home offerings, and burial rituals.

Natural funerals/burials are a hot topic.

Something new.

But in reality they have just been rediscovered here in the United States. In most of the rest of the world, they are the norm, as they were here before the Civil War when embalming was introduced so that bodies could be shipped home to families from the battlefield. And so an industry was born.

There are many reasons to have a natural funeral – less polluting, less expensive, more natural, more personal. My husband and I chose this option for all of those reasons, but most importantly because he wanted to be buried in his garden that he had lovingly tended for the last fifty years.

Many people find discussions about death and funerals difficult and avoid them, but the subject was as natural a topic of conversation for us as any other. My husband was a pastor and hospice chaplain, and I had trained hospice volunteers. It’s how we met. Just where our little cemetery would be was a bit harder, and in the end I had to make that decision myself after he died.

Although I probably could have done it all myself, I chose to call Tim Moquin from Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home to walk me through the legalities of how this works in Athens County and Ohio. He submitted the information necessary to create a death certificate and obtain a burial permit.

Moquin ordered a woven willow casket, which was perfect because it’s biodegradable and because I’m a basket maker. A friend with a small backhoe dug the grave and Polly Creech from Hyacinth Bean Florist made some dried flower sprays for the sides of the garden cart on which we hauled his body to the grave site.

How much you choose to do for a natural burial is entirely up to you. You can wash and dress the body, use a board and/or a shroud or, as I did, a biodegradable casket, which could be woven or plain boards. You can dig the grave yourself or have someone do it for you. Friends who came to the burial helped me to fill the grave back in after the service. Before we retired, we had a plant nursery, so we had plenty of shovels for everyone to help with the burial. Because of covid, we were all masked and socially distanced, even though we were outside. I hung a number of his grandmother’s quilts on a clothesline along the path from the road back to the cemetery.

This was the third time I was widowed; I wish I had been able to do natural burials for my other husbands, but back then, we didn’t know so much about natural burials.

Green burial means taking charge and doing things yourself, as you need to do them. Green burial is more than an ecological choice, a way to save money, or a new thing that “everybody is doing.” I saw the burial as the last loving thing I could do for my husband, something both of us wanted, and a perfect way to say goodbye.

Many thanks to Jane Unger for sharing her story. Our Facebook Page, Southeast Ohio Natural Burial Working Group, contains more information. If you have questions or suggestions for future articles, please let us know.

Southeast Ohio Natural Burial Working Group members are Starmary Castro, Cheryl Cesta, Wenda Sheard, and Natalie Wilson. They may be reached via their Facebook page, or by emailing Cheryl at cherylcesta@gmail.com

