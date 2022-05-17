One dead in two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on Highway 11

TOWN OF PLYMOUTH

A fatal two-vehicle crash claimed a life Monday afternoon on West Highway 11 by North Roherty Road, according to a Rock County Sheriff’s Office news release.

At about 4:49 p.m. Monday, May 16, a red Chevrolet Silverado traveling west on Highway 11 crossed over the centerline and crashed head-on into an eastbound black Ford F550, according to the news release.

The Chevy spun and stopped in the middle of the road before catching fire while the Ford rolled into the ditch. The Ford driver was transported with serious injuries to Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville. The Chevy driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

The Rock County Highway Department closed the highway for about five hours while the Wisconsin State Patrol reconstructed and investigated the crash. The investigation is ongoing, according to the release.

The Rock County Medical Examiner will release the name of the deceased driver at a later time.