ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Waiting at a closed border

By Yasmin Khan
Source New Mexico
Source New Mexico
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XqjvA_0fgpaTWQ00
Clothes hang to dry on the chain-link fence topped with barbed wire at the Casa de Migrante in Juárez. The shelter is highly secured with gates and cameras for the safety of migrants living there, according to shelter coordinators. (Photo by Yasmin Khan for Source NM)

The inner courtyard of Casa del Migrante in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, looks like a day care center. Plastic toys are scattered from one end to the other. Tiny baby clothes hang on the chain link fence, drying in the sun. Toddlers throw a ball in the direction of a blue and yellow basket hoop, jumping with excitement even as the ball falls far short of the rim.

Parents wearing surgical masks sit under the shade of a tree, chatting in Spanish. Their children stop by for a hug or a drink of water. There are migrants from El Salvador, Honduras, Mexico and Guatemala.

Some children and their parents have waited weeks to cross. Some have been waiting for years.

The names of asylum-seekers in this story have been changed to protect their identity. People sought anonymity in interviews with Reporter Yasmin Khan, fearing retaliation and violence.

Margarita and her son Alfonso have been waiting in the shelter for more than 18 months. She said they faced racism as Black asylum-seekers

“In this year and a half, a lot of bad things have happened. Ugly things,” she said. “But we are still looking for the American dream so he can recover.”

Her son, a tall, slim 26-year-old wearing beaded friendship bracelets and a soccer jersey, came to Mexico from Honduras after local gangs tried to recruit him. He left Honduras by bus, she said, but when he arrived in Mexico where he intended to get to the U.S. border to ask for asylum, he was kidnapped by Mexican cartel members and was handed a backpack of drugs to carry over the border. When he refused, he was beaten and left for dead, his mother explained.

The beating swelled his brain and left him in a coma for two months, and by the time she found him in a hospital room in Mexico, she said he had lost the ability to walk and most of his ability to speak. Margarita, who worked as a nurse in Honduras, said he needs surgery to fix damaged tendons in his legs.

Alfonso, in a wheelchair as he recovers, pulled down his mask and smiled at the mention of the surgery, nodding in agreement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=129BdW_0fgpaTWQ00
The Casa del Migrante in Juárez is open to migrants needing assistance, but it’s also heavily guarded with iron gates and barbed wire. Migrants at the shelter need permission to leave, and visitors are monitored. Shelter coordinators say this level of security is to protect people at the shelter, many of whom are children and have been persecuted in Mexico and other countries of origin. (Photo by Yasmin Khan for Source NM)

Margarita and Alfonso’s long wait in the shelter is not over. The border has been closed for two years because of Title 42, an obscure public health policy from 1944 that the Trump administration dusted off at the beginning of the pandemic. The policy banned people from crossing the border and allowed for the immediate expulsion of migrants — effectively removing their ability to ask for asylum, which goes against international law.

The Biden administration had planned to end the policy on May 23, but it was extended indefinitely when a federal judge in Louisiana blocked the move. Under the policy, immigration officials have turned people away 1.8 million times since April 2020, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

“That Title 42 policy is pure discrimination. It’s political ego,” said Margarita. “They don’t understand how inhumanely they are treating us.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stopped the use of Title 42 for unaccompanied minors this year in March, but families and individual adults are still subject to it. Activists were able to negotiate an exception for vulnerable asylum-seekers — like people who are HIV positive and LGBTQ migrants — an unexpected bit of good news at the border. Still, some estimates indicate as many as 60,000 people are waiting in northern Mexico who have not been able to cross under either exception.

Alfonso’s story of successfully escaping from Honduras only to be kidnapped and brutally beaten in Mexico illustrates one of the more dangerous aspects of Title 42 — that migrants are in danger as they wait.

Josiah Heyman, professor of anthropology and director of the Center for Inter-American and Border Studies at University of El Paso, Texas, called Title 42 a “convenient and lazy” way for the CBP to turn people away without having to investigate their plea for asylum.

“Just turn them around. You don’t have to feed them a meal. You don’t have to put them in a tent. Just turn them around, and send them back to criminals in Juárez or Tijuana,” Heyman said. “The Mexican border police are so criminal, so filled with violent actors, and the prime meat for them to consume are vulnerable outsider migrants.”

Maria, a teenager from Guatemala, is one of those outsider migrants. She is so small-framed that her mask kept sliding off her face. It was a children’s mask but still too big for her. A dark hoodie framed her hair, brown at the roots and bleached blonde on the ends. Her eyes filled with tears before she even began speaking. She’d been at the shelter since February.

“We walked through the desert. My feet and legs were so bloody from cactus. My toenails fell off. We didn’t sleep for two days, and we ran out of water,” she said. She slipped off her sandals and socks. Her feet are covered in bruises and stains of blue antiseptic.

Maria, 19, explained that she and a friend left their home in Guatemala after there was a gang shooting in front of her house. She said she and her friend were picked up in the desert by U.S. Border Patrol and taken to El Paso, where they were separated. She thinks he went to jail, she said, and then Border Patrol agents dropped her over the border in Juárez, alone at night. “They didn’t even hear me. They didn’t let me talk.” She said she was immediately kidnapped in Juárez.

“I was kidnapped by the same people who brought us through the desert,” Maria said. They kept her in a house and beat her, demanding money, she explained. She was able to escape one day, and walked through the streets for almost 12 hours before finding Casa del Migrante at 2 a.m. “I left my country not because I am a bad person, but because I am trying to escape violence. And here I feel so sad, I just want to hug someone.”

Maria said she now thinks the kidnappers knew she would not get through because of Title 42, and that’s why they waited for her at the border, but no one had told her about the policy until she was picked up by Border Patrol.

Some migrants said they had heard about the border closure before they began their trek north, but they say they had no choice but to leave their homes, hoping they could still ask for asylum. Many people are trying to reach family members in the United States, but like Maria, they haven’t been able to state their case to border agents. Each of the 11 people interviewed at the shelter said they can’t go back home regardless.

Liset, who came from the Estado de Mexico with three young children, said her father in California helped her travel by plane to Juárez, but even with him living in the U.S., she can’t get an appointment to state her asylum claim. She and her children tried first in April 2021 and were turned away. They came back one year later and still can’t cross.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ya3HN_0fgpaTWQ00
The inner courtyard of the Casa del Migrante in Juárez is scattered with toys, left unused for a moment while families have lunch in the dining hall. There are hundreds of children at the shelter with their parents waiting to ask for asylum in the United States. (Photo by Yasmin Khan for Source NM)

“In my case, I came because of fear. In Mexico, they killed my mother, my sister, my brother, and my husband, all at different times. So I decided to run from my country,” she said. “I don’t want to just keep waiting until me or one of my children are next.”

Her father said in a phone interview from California that he has no idea how to help his daughter and grandchildren with the Title 42 policy in place. He thought because she had proof of the killings, she and the children would be granted asylum.

“Everyone there knows about the killings,” he said. “It was in the news. They have evidence. Photos. It’s documented. But they can’t even tell anyone to get help.”

Cindy said she left Honduras in January with her 6-year-old daughter and 12-year-old son after gangs kidnapped and burned him. She said she wants people in the U.S. to know they are trying to cross the border out of necessity, and that there are other ways to stop the spread of COVID at the border.

“The pandemic is in the whole world, not only here,” she said. “Test us, give us masks. We are all tested here, no one is sick.”

Cindy said if she doesn’t find a way to cross soon, she fears she and her children will again become targets of gang violence, this time at the border just minutes from the United States.

“It isn’t fair, this policy has affected us a lot. Jesus was a migrant. He went looking for help, and we will find a way, too.”

Comments / 63

T Dizzle
2d ago

“It isn’t fair, this policy has affected us a lot”. Well guess what sweetheart, there’s two sides to every coin. This policy has helped us a lot. You know, the tax paying citizens of the country you’re trying to get into for free. Why not try to become a legal US citizen like the rest of the Americans who weren’t born here that are now here. Number one they assimilated and love America like they were born here. Flying every flag but the American flag and holding signs saying no matter what we’re getting into the US is not fair to the American people. Have you considered that one??

Reply(29)
52
Sherry Keenan
2d ago

Send them all back to Mexico for asylum this is the way it should be we don't have the money to take care of our own citizens. This is just to get people to boo hoo and give them everything

Reply
44
VJD
2d ago

Send them back. Hard-working Americans are tired of footing the bills for the democrats illegal votes! We do not want them! Stay away!

Reply
52
Related
The Independent

Mayorkas tours border to prepare for asylum limits to end

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Tuesday that authorities were prepared for an anticipated increase in migrants crossing the border from Mexico, days before a public health order is set to end after being used to turn people away nearly 2 million times without a chance to seek asylum. A federal judge may order that pandemic-related asylum limits continue, but Mayorkas offered public reassurances of readiness after a whirlwind tour of Texas' Rio Grande Valley, the busiest corridor for illegal crossings. Homeland Security has said it will prepare for as many as 18,000 daily crossings, compared with a daily...
MCALLEN, TX
CBS DFW

U.S. Border Patrol apprehensions dips in April, but still at 22-year high

McAllen, Texas — U.S. Border Patrol agents stopped migrants entering the country unlawfully nearly 202,000 times along the southern border in April, a 4% drop from March, new government figures show.While it is a slight decrease from the 209,906 Border Patrol apprehensions recorded in March, April's tally shows that migrant arrests along the border with Mexico remained at a 22-year high, according to historical agency data.Moreover, the number of asylum-seekers processed by U.S. officials at ports of entry increased sharply in April, driven in part by record arrivals of Ukrainian refugees to the Tijuana-San Diego border.The Office of Field Operations,...
MCALLEN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Border Patrol#Guatemala#Border Crossing#Tijuana#American#Mexican
San Angelo LIVE!

Border Agents Seize 57 Pounds of Meth, lots of Coke, some Heroin & Fentanyl & 12 Pounds of Weed in El Paso

EL PASO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso area ports of entry seized cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, and fentanyl and arrested 30 fugitives over the last week. “The enforcement efforts at our ports of entry remains high,” said CBP El Paso Director Field Operations Hector A. Mancha. “Our frontline officers remain dedicated to the CBP mission as they continue to disrupt the flow of narcotics and apprehend fugitives all while facilitating the flow of lawful trade and travel.” On April 30, CBP officers working at the Paso Del Norte border crossing…
EL PASO, TX
Reuters

U.S. relieved as China appears to heed warnings on Russia

WASHINGTON, May 3 (Reuters) - Two months after warning that Beijing appeared poised to help Russia in its fight against Ukraine, senior U.S. officials say they have not detected overt Chinese military and economic support, a welcome development in the tense U.S.-China relationship. U.S. officials told Reuters in recent days...
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Examiner

It's the illegal immigrants, stupid

When Donald Trump descended the golden escalator and began his historic ascent to the presidency, there was one issue that set him apart from every other major national figure: immigration. Former President Donald Trump understood Americans' rising alarm as millions of illegal immigrants continue to pour into our nation, decade...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
PIX11

‘Most dangerous drug trafficker in the world’ extradited to NY: Colombia’s president

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Agents from Homeland Security Investigations arrived in New York Wednesday night with Dairo Antonio Usuga David, an alleged Colombian drug lord “comparable only to Pablo Escobar,” Colombia’s President, Ivan Duque, said Thursday. “He is not only the most dangerous drug trafficker in the world,” Duque added, “but he is the murderer […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Source New Mexico

Source New Mexico

New Mexico State
1K+
Followers
716
Post
197K+
Views
ABOUT

Source New Mexico is an independent, nonprofit news organization that shines a light on governments, policies and public officials so you get the information you need to make choices — about yourself, your family, your neighborhoods and communities. Through a lens of public health and equity, we’ll bring you original news reporting along with analysis and opinion. We’re your source for unflinching coverage of COVID response and health care, access to education, tribal affairs, climate change and industrial regulation, police accountability, criminal legal reform, the impacts of immigration policies and more from across the region. Source NM is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Source NM retains full editorial independence.

 https://sourcenm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy