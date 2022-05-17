Bopomofo, Boba Guys, And 13 More SoCal Boba Shops You Should Check Out

Related
a-z-animals.com
Discover the 10 Most Gorgeous Waterfalls in Southern California (& Where To Find Them)
Discover the 10 Most Gorgeous Waterfalls in Southern California (& Where To Find Them) When you think of Southern California, waterfalls might not be the first thing that comes to mind. Your first thought might be Hollywood lights or even Disneyland. However, during the spring, the landscape of SoCal comes alive with flowing wonders and panoramic hikes to waterfalls. After all, nothing beats getting out in nature and discovering some of the amazing landscapes that this region has to offer. Here’s a list of ten gorgeous waterfalls in Southern California that are worth your time and effort.
US News and World Report
27 Top Things to Do in Orange County, California
The Orange County region of Southern California is home to some of the state's signature sights, including Laguna Beach, Mission San Juan Capistrano and Disneyland. Golden shores smothered in sunshine, along with a few of the country's top amusement parks, make this SoCal destination an obvious vacation choice. At times less obvious are Orange County's diverse roots, which can be experienced through historic cultural centers, art installations and incredible fusion cuisine.
welikela.com
Things to Do This Weekend in L.A. [5-20-2022 to 5-22-2022]
The official start of summer is one month away, but the options for local to-dos are multiplying, and this weekend’s list is one of our biggest so far this year. From May 20-22 in Los Angeles, check out a Late Night at Skirball, a new immersive forest experience, a kite festival at L.A. Historic State Park, a Getty 25 festival in Lincoln Heights, Museums of the Arroyo Day, the LA IPA Fest, an Off the 405 concert, Taco Madness at Santa Anita, and more. Hope you find something in today’s rundown that tickles your fancy. And enjoy your weekend!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chino Hills, California real estate market update
Chino Hills, California real estate market updateSuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the April 2022 and May 2022 real estate market for Chino Hills, California, which is located in San Bernardino county.
LA allocates $28M of funds to turn former Puente Hills landfill site into regional park
Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis Wednesday celebrated a $28.25 million allocation of funds for a regional park in Puente Hills, the first new recreational space of its kind in the county in more than 35 years.
California residents can claim a $160 one-time credit
Residents of Long Beach, California could receive a one-time payment of $160. The refund stems from a legal ruling about water access. After a recent legal ruling, Long Beach, California, will have to pay back it’s own water department over $30.8 million. This ruling is also what triggered will be $160 credit for customers. Find additional details about it here.
These are the best Korean Barbecue restaurants in Los Angeles County, CA
Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles County is the melting point of cultures from all around the world. These cultures add richness to practically every aspect of life, including the food scene. Every other street and its intersections in Los Angeles County may give you a distinct type of cuisine, some of which you may have never tasted before.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Zzyzx Road: The most eye-grabbing, mysterious road sign on I-15
Stretching 4.5 miles into the Mojave Desert from Interstate 15 is what might be the best known mystery road in the west. Anyone who has driven I-15 between Las Vegas and Los Angeles has seen the signs for Zzyzx Road (pronounced Zye-Zix), but not many know what's at the end of the road.
Flowery carpet or nature’s litter? Jacarandas in stunning purple bloom throughout SoCal
If it’s mid-May in Southern California, it must be Jacaranda season.
foxla.com
Electric Gamebox opens 6th US location in Rancho Cucamonga
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - Immersive group gaming platform Electric Gamebox is opening its 6th location in the U.S. right here in Rancho Cucamonga. Electric Gamebox delivers hyper-immersive games in interactive digital smart rooms - also called "Gamebox" gaming pods - which can host up to six players for experiences lasting between 15 and 60 minutes.
The Great Park Reboot: Will Residents Get A Voice This Time?
Irvine residents living in the Great Park are demanding a seat at the decision-making table, and want a say on what’s being built at the park largely financed on their property tax bills. The Great Park was originally pitched as the shining jewel of Orange County, a West Coast...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spectrumnews1.com
SoCal rent prices continue to rise
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Demand for housing remains hot, as asking rent in Southern California continues to climb. A new Redfin report revealed that the median asking price of rent in the Los Angeles and Anaheim/Orange County region rose 10% year-over-year in April to nearly $3,400 a month. In Riverside, the asking monthly rent is almost $2,800, an 8% jump from the previous year.
Headlines: Venice Beach Brawl With Man Filming Women; L.A. Gas Prices Highest In Nation
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —A fight began on the beach in Venice yesterday after a group of women in bikinis confronted a man...
surfcityusa.com
Kid-Friendly Activities in Huntington Beach
Huntington Beach prides itself on being a host of unique activities for every member of the family. From getting in on the action and having the classic Huntington Beach surfing experience to taking a break from the sun to play a few arcade games, Surf City USA welcomes vacationers young and old.
Santa Clarita Radio
Gascón Recall Surpasses 450,000 Signatures Collected, Time Running Out To Qualify For Ballot
The Recall District Attorney George Gascón campaign announced Wednesday it has collected over 450,000 signatures as of May 13th, with thousands more being turned in daily and millions of petitions being mailed out directly to voters this week. To get the recall on the ballot, the campaign must collect...
welikela.com
A Really Big List of the Best Happy Hours in Los Angeles
The past two years have been rough. We can all do with a little “pick me up” and I have just the thing: An absurdly comprehensive guide for happy hours in Los Angeles. The list that follows contains some 40 options located in over a dozen different neighborhoods and incorporated cities across Los Angeles County. Why so many, you ask? Simply put, because you guys F$*@!-ing deserve it.
Food Beast
This Spot Created the Ultimate King Hawaiian’s Sandwich
Taking KING’S HAWAIIAN® buns to another dimension, Santa Ana, California-based Faka’s Island Grill has created the Spam Grilled Cheese. It’s sweet, savory and melty in-between. Sure to make your mouth water, the next level sandwich is made with BBQ-glazed grilled Spam that tops dripping fried cheese....
iheart.com
The Dates, Times & Locations For Graduations Across The Inland Empire
We take Graduation Season very serious here at 99.1 KGGI, and for good reason, it's an incredible accomplishment!. With that said, here are the Graduation dates, times and locations for all the ceremonies across the Inland Empire:. For Schools in San Bernardino County. For Schools in Riverside County. Don't forget...
foxla.com
Video shows presumed illegal immigrants landing on Laguna Beach
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. - Video shows a boat filled with what is presumed to be illegal immigrants landing on Bluebird Beach in Laguna Beach. You can see more than a dozen people jump out and run ashore, abandoning the boat. The video was recorded Wednesday morning by a supporter of...
BuzzFeed
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
518K+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 1