ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Bopomofo, Boba Guys, And 13 More SoCal Boba Shops You Should Check Out

By Brittney Trinh
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yPtYz_0fgpaQsF00

1. 7 Leaves Cafe

Located in Orange County, Los Angeles County, San Bernadino Country, and Riverside County.

They also have a joint cafe with Crema Bakery called Artisan where you can get some bubble tea and a delicious meal all at once. Located in Fountain Valley.

Check out the full 7 Leaves menu here and the full Artisan menu here .

7 Leaves Cafe / Via Instagram: @7leavescafe

2. Bopomofo

Located in San Gabriel and Artesia.

Check out their full menu here .

Bopomofo Cafe / Via Instagram: @bopomofocafe

3. Tastea

Located in Orange County, Los Angeles County, San Bernadino County, and San Diego County.

Check out their full menu here .

Tastea / Via Instagram: @drinktastea

4. OMOMO Tea Shoppe

Located in Chino Hills and Irvine.

Check out their full menu here .

Omomo Tea Shoppe / Via Instagram: @omomoteashoppe

5. Cha for Tea

Located in Irvine and Long Beach.

Check out their full menu here .

Cha for Tea / Via Instagram: @chafortea

6. The Alley

Located in Fountain Valley and Irvine.

Check out their full menu here .

The Alley / Via Instagram: @thealley.usa

7. Tan-Cha

Located in Los Angeles County and Orange County.

Check out their full menu here .

Tan-Cha / Via instagram.com

8. Ten Ren's Tea Time

Located in Los Angeles County, Riverside County, and Orange County.

Check out their full menu here .

Ten Ren's Tea Time / Via instagram.com

9. Happy Lemon

Located in San Diego.

Check out their full menu here .

Sunmerry Bakery also serves Happy Lemon drinks, and they are located in Orange County and Los Angeles County.

Happy Lemon / Via Instagram: @happylemonca

10. Ding Tea

Located in Orange County and Los Angeles County.

Check out their full menu here .

Ding Tea / Via Instagram: @dingteaneardisney

11. Sharetea

Located in Orange County, Los Angeles County, San Diego County, Riverside, and San Bernardino County.

Check out the full menu here .

Share Tea / Via Instagram: @sharetea

12. Boba Guys

Located in Los Angeles County and Orange County.

Check out their full menu here .

Boba Guys / Via instagram.com

13. BoBaPOP Tea Bar

Located in San Gabriel and Garden Grove.

Check out their full menu here .

BoBaPOP Tea Bar / Via instagram.com

14. R&B Teabar

Located in Orange County, Los Angeles County, Riverside, and San Diego.

Check out their full menu here .

R&B Tea / Via Instagram: @rbteausa

15. And finally, Cafe 86

Located in Chino, Artesia, Chula Vista, San Diego, Northridge, and Union City.

Check out their full menu here .

Cafe 86 / Via Instagram: @cafe_86

Support AAPI-centered content by exploring how BuzzFeed is celebrating Asian Pacific American Heritage Month ! Of course, the content doesn't end after May. Go follow @buzzfeedapop to keep up with our latest AAPI content year-round!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gZ8yc_0fgpaQsF00
BuzzFeed / Kathy Hoang

Know a great SoCal boba shop that isn't on here? Shout it out in the comments!

Comments / 1

Related
a-z-animals.com

Discover the 10 Most Gorgeous Waterfalls in Southern California (& Where To Find Them)

Discover the 10 Most Gorgeous Waterfalls in Southern California (& Where To Find Them) When you think of Southern California, waterfalls might not be the first thing that comes to mind. Your first thought might be Hollywood lights or even Disneyland. However, during the spring, the landscape of SoCal comes alive with flowing wonders and panoramic hikes to waterfalls. After all, nothing beats getting out in nature and discovering some of the amazing landscapes that this region has to offer. Here’s a list of ten gorgeous waterfalls in Southern California that are worth your time and effort.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
US News and World Report

27 Top Things to Do in Orange County, California

The Orange County region of Southern California is home to some of the state's signature sights, including Laguna Beach, Mission San Juan Capistrano and Disneyland. Golden shores smothered in sunshine, along with a few of the country's top amusement parks, make this SoCal destination an obvious vacation choice. At times less obvious are Orange County's diverse roots, which can be experienced through historic cultural centers, art installations and incredible fusion cuisine.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
welikela.com

Things to Do This Weekend in L.A. [5-20-2022 to 5-22-2022]

The official start of summer is one month away, but the options for local to-dos are multiplying, and this weekend’s list is one of our biggest so far this year. From May 20-22 in Los Angeles, check out a Late Night at Skirball, a new immersive forest experience, a kite festival at L.A. Historic State Park, a Getty 25 festival in Lincoln Heights, Museums of the Arroyo Day, the LA IPA Fest, an Off the 405 concert, Taco Madness at Santa Anita, and more. Hope you find something in today’s rundown that tickles your fancy. And enjoy your weekend!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
San Diego, CA
City
Northridge, CA
Long Beach, CA
Food & Drinks
Orange County, CA
Food & Drinks
City
Chino Hills, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Lifestyle
Chino Hills, CA
Food & Drinks
City
Fountain Valley, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
San Gabriel, CA
Orange County, CA
Restaurants
County
Orange County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Restaurants
Local
California Lifestyle
Orange County, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Restaurants
City
Artesia, CA
City
Irvine, CA
Long Beach, CA
Restaurants
Local
California Food & Drinks
City
Garden Grove, CA
City
Chula Vista, CA
Long Beach, CA
Lifestyle
City
Long Beach, CA
Chino Hills, CA
Lifestyle
Los Angeles County, CA
Food & Drinks
FingerLakes1.com

California residents can claim a $160 one-time credit

Residents of Long Beach, California could receive a one-time payment of $160. The refund stems from a legal ruling about water access. After a recent legal ruling, Long Beach, California, will have to pay back it’s own water department over $30.8 million. This ruling is also what triggered will be $160 credit for customers. Find additional details about it here.
LONG BEACH, CA
Saurabh

These are the best Korean Barbecue restaurants in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles County is the melting point of cultures from all around the world. These cultures add richness to practically every aspect of life, including the food scene. Every other street and its intersections in Los Angeles County may give you a distinct type of cuisine, some of which you may have never tasted before.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Crema Bakery#Artisan#Bopomofo Located#Bopomofo Cafe#Tastea#Omomo Tea Shoppe Located#The Alley Located#Alley#Thealley#Tan Cha Located#Tea Time Located
foxla.com

Electric Gamebox opens 6th US location in Rancho Cucamonga

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - Immersive group gaming platform Electric Gamebox is opening its 6th location in the U.S. right here in Rancho Cucamonga. Electric Gamebox delivers hyper-immersive games in interactive digital smart rooms - also called "Gamebox" gaming pods - which can host up to six players for experiences lasting between 15 and 60 minutes.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
spectrumnews1.com

SoCal rent prices continue to rise

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Demand for housing remains hot, as asking rent in Southern California continues to climb. A new Redfin report revealed that the median asking price of rent in the Los Angeles and Anaheim/Orange County region rose 10% year-over-year in April to nearly $3,400 a month. In Riverside, the asking monthly rent is almost $2,800, an 8% jump from the previous year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
surfcityusa.com

Kid-Friendly Activities in Huntington Beach

Huntington Beach prides itself on being a host of unique activities for every member of the family. From getting in on the action and having the classic Huntington Beach surfing experience to taking a break from the sun to play a few arcade games, Surf City USA welcomes vacationers young and old.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
welikela.com

A Really Big List of the Best Happy Hours in Los Angeles

The past two years have been rough. We can all do with a little “pick me up” and I have just the thing: An absurdly comprehensive guide for happy hours in Los Angeles. The list that follows contains some 40 options located in over a dozen different neighborhoods and incorporated cities across Los Angeles County. Why so many, you ask? Simply put, because you guys F$*@!-ing deserve it.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Food Beast

This Spot Created the Ultimate King Hawaiian’s Sandwich

Taking KING’S HAWAIIAN® buns to another dimension, Santa Ana, California-based Faka’s Island Grill has created the Spam Grilled Cheese. It’s sweet, savory and melty in-between. Sure to make your mouth water, the next level sandwich is made with BBQ-glazed grilled Spam that tops dripping fried cheese....
SANTA ANA, CA
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
518K+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy