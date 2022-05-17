ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

My husband doesn’t want sex – and it’s wrecking my self-confidence

By Pamela Stephenson Connolly
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eB4MR_0fgpZkT000
‘He regularly stays up late and I go to bed on my own.’ (Picture posed by models.)

I have been married to my husband for nearly four years. He is 34 and I am 33, with no children. We have had problems with our sex life in the past, as I’ve wanted it more than my husband. We have had blazing rows about this and though I felt we had turned a corner recently it’s now been more than a month since we were intimate. I am tired of the effect this has on my self-confidence. He regularly stays up late and I often go to bed on my own as he loses track of time. I am becoming despondent in our marriage overall, especially with the duties I used to take pride in. He makes a lot of effort to keep up with his hobbies and friends, so I feel as though our sex life isn’t important enough to him. I don’t want sex to be a chore but unless I said something he would never raise the subject. What do I do?

I can certainly understand your frustration and despair. It is very important that you learn exactly what has caused him to withdraw sexually. This must be elicited without blame, so if you are unable to make him feel safe enough to share his feelings and thoughts with you, ask a therapist to help. There are many reasons why a partner might be exhibiting low desire for a spouse – including trying to hide a sexual disorder, an undiagnosed medical problem that causes erectile difficulties, a secret sexual interest such as a fetish he does not care to share, an obsessive attachment to pornography, or a psychological disorder such as depression, anxiety, a phobia or obsessive-compulsive disorder. It is not unusual to take this situation personally, but it is not necessarily about you. Seek clarity, then try to be a loving support to help fix whatever the problem might be.

  • Pamela Stephenson Connolly is a US-based psychotherapist who specialises in treating sexual disorders.
  • If you would like advice from Pamela on sexual matters, send us a brief description of your concerns to private.lives@theguardian.com (please don’t send attachments). Each week, Pamela chooses one problem to answer, which will be published online. She regrets that she cannot enter into personal correspondence. Submissions are subject to our terms and conditions: see gu.com/letters-terms.
  • Comments on this piece are premoderated to ensure discussion remains on topics raised by the writer. Please be aware there may be a short delay in comments appearing on the site.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

You be the judge: should my husband stop dusting with a dry cloth?

He thinks it’s fine to just give things a quick once over with a dry cloth – but this is pointless. My husband of 23 years can’t dust to save his life. We have lived together since we were 27 but I’d never noticed how bad some of his cleaning techniques are until recently. I broke my ankle on a hike a month ago, and now Diarmuid has stepped up to do more of the housework.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Guardian

Elizabeth Rose obituary

My daughter, Elizabeth Rose, who has died aged 33 from the effects of Crohn’s disease, was a talented artist and curator and disability advocate who documented her illness on social media. Elizabeth developed Crohn’s in her teenage years and thereafter led an extraordinary artistic life, despite the steady progression...
OBITUARIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anxiety Disorder#Sex Life
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Troubled Relationship
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
Waterloo Journal

Parents say their young son took his own life after he was bullied by schoolmates who were spreading rumors that he was unvaccinated and his parents were “anti-vaxxers”, lawsuit

Parents claim in lawsuit that their 15-year-old son took his own life after he was bullied by his schoolmates. They say the high school student was bullied by other students to the point that he didn’t want to live to see his future. According to the lawsuit, the boy reportedly asked for a meeting with the dean after his classmates were bullying him via text messages and on social media. His classmates were reportedly spreading rumors around the school that he was unvaccinated. Unfortunately, the dean took no disciplinary action against any student and the boy’s report was also kept from his parents, the suit claims.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shreveport Magazine

“What made her think that this is OK?”, Mothers say that everyone should be held accountable after a teacher decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress instead of calling them for help

According to the boy’s mothers, a teacher at the charter school decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress, instead of calling them for help. Now, the mothers claim that this will not go unnoticed until everyone is held accountable. The boy’s parents were reportedly upset that the teacher didn’t find a more effective way to help their son aside from cutting his hair. The boy’s mothers also said that their son was proud of the afro he was growing. “What made her think that this is OK? if you were going to help my child why wouldn’t you do it the proper way, common sense way, the helpful way? By getting him some real help?” one of the mothers said.
MINNESOTA STATE
Chip Chick

2 Years Ago, She Disappeared On Mother's Day And Her Daughter Is Convinced That Her Neighbor Had Something To Do With It

It was May 10th, 2020 when 47-year-old Echo Lloyd vanished right out of her home located in Edwards, Missouri. Earlier that day, Echo's daughter Kelsey drove over to give her some Mother's Day presents consisting of flowers and a card. When her mom didn't answer the door, Kelsey placed her presents right there on Echo's porch. But 3 days later when Kelsey still had not heard from her mom, she reported her as missing. In the days between Kelsey going to her mom's house to deliver her presents and reporting her mom missing, Kelsey called her mom multiple times, though her mom never picked up...
EDWARDS, MO
The Independent

Countryfile host Helen Skelton says husband Richie Myler has ‘left the family home’ after birth of third child

Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

284K+
Followers
72K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy