ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altadena, CA

Take a Look Inside The Jungalow Creator Justina Blakeney’s Colorful Home

By Megan Johnson
Apartment Therapy
Apartment Therapy
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJustina Blakeney believes “the home is a wet canvas.”. The founder of The Jungalow, the beloved home decor community, recently opened up the SoCal home she shares with her husband, Jason Rosencrantz, and 9-year-old daughter, Ida to Architectural Digest for the magazine’s first-ever “Family” issue, and this colorful plant-laden pad is...

www.apartmenttherapy.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Kitchn

Before & After: A Dated ’70s Rental Kitchen Gets a Boho-Style Redo for $180

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Want to know what’s trending for interiors this spring? Easy: Plaster furniture, floral prints, and arches are everywhere. And speaking of that last detail, one place arches are really making a statement is on kitchen cabinetry.
INTERIOR DESIGN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Altadena, CA
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
Apartment Therapy

This Sunshiny Single-Family for Sale in Los Angeles Comes with a Bonus Wood Cabin

With multiple-offer situations taking place all over the country and interest rates flying high, it’s a struggle to buy even one house. But if you land this single-family for sale in Los Angeles, you get two bonus buildings with it. One is a Quonset hut, an arched single-room structure made of corrugated galvanized steel. Two sets of glass doors fill the space with light, making for a sweet yoga studio, writer’s den, or standalone living room. Right next to it, a few steps lead up to a darling blue wooden cabin with its own front porch. Inside, calming pine-colored walls and a vaulted ceiling make for a quaint home office (with the world’s quickest commute).
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cement Tile#Architectural Digest#Spanish
Apartment Therapy

The $12 Amazon Find That Instantly Doubled My Closet Space (and It’s on Sale!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I’ve always struggled with keeping my bedroom closet organized — even when I was a teenager who was blessed with a walk-in. But that teenager would be shocked if she knew what kind of space I was working with in Brooklyn. My bedroom can essentially only fit my bed, so all clothes must go in the closet or underneath the bed in storage bags. Last year, I was at my wit’s end, because my workout clothes could not be squeezed or squished onto my short and skinny closet shelves, so I went hunting on Amazon for a solution to my problem. I stumbled upon this three-shelf collapsible organizer, and my closet has never been tidier.
BROOKLYN, NY
Apartment Therapy

The Sister Site of One of Our Favorite Furniture Brands Is Having a Huge Sale on Sofas, Beds, and Dining Tables

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. The best time to upgrade your furniture is when you can snag it at a deep, deep discount. If you’ve been looking to swap out your sofa, bed, or even your dining room set, look no further. Edloe Finch, the sister brand to editor-fave Albany Park, is a Black-owned company that sells not just super-chic sofas but also furniture for nearly every room in the home. You’ll find chairs, bed frames, coffee tables, and more to refresh any space with sophisticated flair. Even better, Edloe Finch is having a huge Memorial Day Sale with discounts on select furniture for your bedroom, dining room, and living room. Now through June 1, shoppers can use the code MDAY10 for 10 percent off orders up to $1,000, and the code MDAY12 for 12 percent off orders $1000 and up. And yes, that’s on top of the sale price!
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

IKEA-worthy furniture designs to create the ultimate modern living space

A beautiful piece of furniture can complete a room. It can be the final piece that makes a space come full circle, building a comfortable and cohesive haven, rather than a random area. Furniture pieces make or break a home, they add on to the essence or soul of a home, hence one needs to be extremely picky while choosing a furniture design. The design should be a reflection of you, and what you want your home to be. When you place a piece of furniture in a room, it should instantly integrate with the space, creating a wholesome and organic environment. We’ve curated a collection of IKEA-worthy furniture designs that we believe will do this! From a bookshelf with a plot twist to a chair that’s meant to tip – each of these pieces is unique, well-crafted, and made with a whole lot of love, and the love really shines through in the fine detailing and workmanship. We hope you feel the love too!
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

6 Things Real Estate Experts Always Say About Bungalows

Bungalows are a breath of fresh air on the historic home scene. They’re the cool, casual cousins of old houses that just happen to be over 100 years old. This petite take on a cottage is instantly recognizable with its sloping gables and inviting front porch, and the design took over the nation from roughly 1900 through 1930. From Craftsman-inspired bungalows in California to brick facades in Chicago, cities and suburbs welcomed families into this new 20th-century style en masse. With central living spaces and open-concept layouts, bungalows defined a new era in American architecture.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
Architectural Digest

Inside Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent’s Bicoastal Real Estate Portfolio

When Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent first met on a fateful furniture-shopping date in 2012, they knew that they were meant to be. The pair wed just two years later, and have followed those same gut instincts in their professional and personal lives ever since. The dynamic duo have hosted numerous home design shows together—Nate & Jeremiah by Design; Nate and Jeremiah: Save My House; and most recently, The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project—and have bought and sold many homes in those years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Apartment Therapy

This Nifty Doggy Door Is Rental Home-Friendly — And My Dog Loves It

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I’ve lived in apartments and condos with no backyard for years, but the one thing my 14-year-old dog Charlie has always required is a balcony. He loves to sit outside, no matter the weather, which means he paws at the glass sliding door constantly, either to come inside or to get out. He started this habit years ago, and at first we didn’t mind opening and closing the door for him, especially since he tends to spend a ton of time outside, either snoozing or people-watching.
PETS
Robb Report

From Chairs to Coffee Table Books, Mytheresa’s New Lifestyle Category Offers Luxe Home Decor

Click here to read the full article. Mytheresa is ready to supply you with more than just stylish outfits. On Wednesday, the luxury online retailer launched Life, a new lifestyle offering that offers home décor, items for your pets and travel accessories from dozens of luxury brands. Its range of products includes tableware, small furnishings, coffee table books, wall décor, vases, cushions, table linens, throws, lighting and books. And while you’ll find numerous products made by high-end labels whose clothes are already on the site, such as Loro Piana, Dolce&Gabanna and Aquazarra, you’ll find items from both renowned and emerging home...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A $600 DIY Adds Function and Style to a Blank Wall Beside the Stairs

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Drop spots in homes where you can store shoes, coats, and keys are integral clutter catchalls. But if your home doesn’t have any, sometimes you have to take matters into your own hands. For inspiration, check out these five foolproof formulas for an organized entrance, from nearly non-existent to enviably large.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

Apartment Therapy

45K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Saving the world, one room at a time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy