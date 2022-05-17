ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

June 2022 New Music Releases

By Nick DeRiso
Ultimate Classic Rock
Ultimate Classic Rock
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

June will be marked by a massive series of new records by Tedeschi Trucks Band and some equally massive reissue packages from Elton John and the Beach Boys. The first-ever compilation of solo material from Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie includes two previously unreleased tracks and a new orchestral rendition of her...

ultimateclassicrock.com

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

5 Songs You Didn’t Know David Bowie Wrote for Other Artists

Though David Bowie had quite the assemblage of collaborations throughout his career—producing Lou Reed’s mind-bending Transformer with his Spiders From Mars guitarist Mick Ronson, writing “Fame” with Lennon, his Bohemian Rhapsody duet with Freddie Mercury on Queen’s “Under Pressure,” his Tin Machine union, and Trent Reznor’s production on the Bowie- and Brian Eno-penned “I’m Afraid of Americans”—the Starman also wrote a number of songs specifically for other artists.
THEATER & DANCE
loudersound.com

Mick Jagger says Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud are the reason there is "still a bit of life in rock 'n' roll"

Mick Jagger has praised Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud for making sure there is still "life in rock 'n' roll". In conversation with The Independent, The Rolling Stones frontman discussed the rock landscape in the modern era, expressing what he sees as a recent lack of young bands taking the genre forward and pointing to MGK and Yungblud as two artists finally bucking the trend.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Rolling Stones, ‘Live at the El Mocambo': Album Review

Back in 1977, between the ill-fated Black and Blue and the career-rejuvenating Some Girls, the Rolling Stones managed to keep secret, for a little while anyway, their intentions to play a pair of intimate shows at Toronto's famous El Mocambo club. With fans lined up to see local heroes April Wine, via tickets won through a radio contest, supporting act the Cockroaches looked quite familiar once they took the stage.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Ultimate Classic Rock

Top 10 Songs Paul McCartney Has Not Played Live on Got Back Tour

If Paul McCartney were to play a concert featuring every single one of his songs — from the Beatles to Wings to solo material – he'd be facing days of endless performing. That is a preposterous idea and a physical impossibility, but it illustrates just how much music McCartney has to choose from when he curates his set lists. There's an entire decade's worth of Beatles songs to be considered, a catalog that already holds enough diverse material to last any artist a lifetime. Then there are eight albums of songs by Wings, who also enjoyed immense success in their 10 years together — every one of their albums landed in the Top 10. And as if that weren't impressive enough, McCartney has a full solo discography to pull from, too, ranging from his 1970 solo debut to his most recent studio endeavor, 2020's McCartney III.
MUSIC
Variety

Bob Dylan’s Share of Traveling Wilburys Acquired by Primary Wave Music (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Bob Dylan’s share of the Traveling Wilburys has been acquired by Primary Wave Music — an asset that most people probably did not realize was not included in the Nobel Prize-winning artist’s nine-figure deals with Universal Music Publishing and Sony Music. Dylan’s master royalties and neighboring rights royalties for both of the group’s albums, as well as a 2007 box set, are included in the deal. Terms were not disclosed. The Wilburys were a supergroup comprised of Dylan, George Harrison, Tom Petty, Jeff Lynne and Roy Orbison, and released two albums filled with lighthearted, not-too-serious...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Mcvie
Person
Phil Lynott
Person
Thom Yorke
Person
Frank Zappa
Person
Elton John
Person
Jonny Greenwood
Ultimate Classic Rock

Rock’s 40 Best 11th Albums

Making an album is no small feat. Making 11 of them is another matter entirely. For some artists, the work piles up quickly — Bob Dylan's 11th album, New Morning, arrived in 1970, only eight years after his debut recording. The Rolling Stones issued their 11th album, 1973's Goats Head Soup, less than a decade after their 1964 debut.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Top 40 Rock Singers

Some singers are born with the subconscious knowledge that they were destined to sing. "I always sang as a child," Mick Jagger recounted in According to the Rolling Stones. "I was one of those kids who just liked to sing. Some kids sing in choirs; others like to show off in front of the mirror. I was in the church choir and I also loved listening to singers on the radio – the BBC or Radio Luxembourg – or watching them on TV and in the movies."
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orchestral Music#Yankee Hotel Foxtrot#The Sydney Opera House#The Beach Boys#Drive By Truckers 14th#R E M#Radiohead#Tedeschi Trucks Band
Salon

The 10 most popular artists on vinyl, according to Discogs

This story originally appeared on Mental Floss. Though music streaming platforms may have supplanted physical media as the go-to way to play your favorite songs, plenty of people are still actively expanding their well-curated vinyl record collections. In fact, vinyl actually outsold CDs for the first time in decades back in late 2019.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Radiohead Bring Jazz to Mars on ‘Subterranean Homesick Alien’

When Radiohead singer Thom Yorke was enrolled at Abingdon School in Oxfordshire, he was assigned to write a bit of Martian poetry. In England in the late ’70s and early ’80s, the small literary movement was inspired by Craig Raine’s “A Martian Sends a Postcard Home.” The poem took an outsider’s view of humanity, describing everyday occurrences with surreal befuddlement, and inspired a type of writing that was often comic in its depiction of humdrum life in the British Isles.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Music
Place
Tokyo, JP
Ultimate Classic Rock

40 Years Ago: Danny DeVito Buys ‘Taxi’ Reprieve With ‘SNL’ Stunt

If television executives have learned one thing (and it’s far from certain that they have) it’s not to piss off Danny DeVito. The TV veteran has never been afraid of biting the hands that have gingerly fed him during his time on such classic series as It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia or Taxi. The diminutive but garrulous DeVito has made a career out of playing irascible, irresponsible loudmouths, mirroring the acclaimed actor and director’s willingness to take a snarky stand for something he believes in.
TV & VIDEOS
Ultimate Classic Rock

Rolling Stones’ ‘Exile on Main St.': A Track-by-Track Guide

The Rolling Stones fled to the south of France in the summer of 1971, after a notably turbulent period. Cofounder Brian Jones had been found dead in July 1969, only to be replaced by Mick Taylor a couple of days later for a Hyde Park performance in London. Next came devastating violence in December 1969 at the Altamont Speedway in San Francisco, which culminated in the murder of Meredith Hunter.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Ultimate Classic Rock

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Classic rock music news, interviews, pictures, songs and lists from classic rock artists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy