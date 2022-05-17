Marion County firefighters battle four-acre brush fire on Maricamp Road

More residents recently wrote in to share their opinions regarding the topic of growth in Ocala and Marion County. “This is what you get with growth. All the communities being built bring more people, which increases the congestion on our roads here in Ocala. There is no one to blame but those who are approving the purchase of land to build more and more homes. Those companies have to have a permit to do this. It’s your government that is in place. I approve of the bypass as the road congestion is out of control,” says Ocala resident Debbie Holcomb.

