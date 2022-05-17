ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

Marion County firefighters battle four-acre brush fire on Maricamp Road

By Staff Report
ocala-news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarion County firefighters responded on Monday evening to reports of a large brush fire on Maricamp Road. Shortly after 5:25 p.m., Marion County Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the 5000...

www.ocala-news.com

ocala-news.com

Driver extricated after two-vehicle crash on NE 14th Street in Ocala

Two drivers were hospitalized on Saturday morning after their vehicles collided on NE 14th Street in Ocala. At approximately 3:25 a.m., Ocala Fire Rescue units (Engine 5, Engine 3, Rescue 3, Squad 7, and Battalion 22) responded to the 2400 block of NE 14th Street in reference to the crash. Upon arrival, crew members observed an overturned tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle that had sustained severe damage.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Plant City man arrested in Ocala after stealing relative’s vehicle

An 18-year-old Plant City man was arrested in Ocala after he was spotted behind the steering wheel of a stolen vehicle that belonged to one of his relatives. On Thursday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy was on patrol when a vehicle was observed which had been reported as stolen out of Plant City. The deputy conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle at the Burger King located at 1704 S Pine Avenue.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Downtown Ocala parking garage closing for scheduled maintenance

The downtown Ocala parking garage (296 Broadway Street) will experience partial closures beginning at 5 p.m. on Monday, May 23 through 7 a.m. on Wednesday, May 25. The closures are due to scheduled maintenance, and the parking garage will undergo extensive deep cleaning during this time. The cleaning will begin...
OCALA, FL
Marion County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Marion County, FL
ocala-news.com

More residents share their opinions on growth of Ocala/Marion County

More residents recently wrote in to share their opinions regarding the topic of growth in Ocala and Marion County. “This is what you get with growth. All the communities being built bring more people, which increases the congestion on our roads here in Ocala. There is no one to blame but those who are approving the purchase of land to build more and more homes. Those companies have to have a permit to do this. It’s your government that is in place. I approve of the bypass as the road congestion is out of control,” says Ocala resident Debbie Holcomb.
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Squirrel Visiting Back Porch In Belleview

This squirrel decided to climb on a back porch screen in Belleview to say good morning. Thanks to Kathleen Coyne for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
BELLEVIEW, FL
ocala-news.com

Summerfield woman jailed after allegedly stabbing male victim with scissors

A 34-year-old Summerfield woman was arrested after she allegedly stabbed a male victim with a pair of scissors. On Thursday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a local residence in reference to an aggravated battery incident. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with Molnitia Aliscia Winchester, and she stated that she had been arguing with the male victim throughout the day.
SUMMERFIELD, FL
ocala-news.com

Former Ocala Police Chief among five inductees for 2022 Florida Law Enforcement Officers’ Hall of Fame

On Saturday morning, five former law enforcement officers from throughout Florida, including a former Ocala Police Chief, were inducted into the Florida Law Enforcement Officers’ Hall of Fame. The inductees were first nominated by the Florida Sheriff’s Association, Florida Police Chiefs Association, Police Benevolent Association, Fraternal Order of Police,...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Steven Bert Bairstow

Steven Bert Bairstow, 74, passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at his home in Summerfield. He was a native of Waukegan, Illinois, graduate of Lake Weir High School, Florida Technological University and Texas Southern School of Law. Mr. Bairstow was an attorney in Houston TX (1978-1990), Fort Myers Beach, FL (1991-1993) and Belleview, FL (1993 until his retirement in 2018). Steve volunteered with Community Legal Services of Mid-Florida’s Volunteer Lawyers Project and received the 2010 Richard D. Custureri Pro Bono Service Award. He was active in Belleview Kiwanis and Belleview Chamber of Commerce, holding several offices. He received the Chamber of Commerce 1995 Outstanding Businessperson of the Year award and Lifetime Achievement Award for 2000-2001. He served as Belleview City Commissioner from 1992-2002 and as Belleview Mayor from 2002-2005. Steve was always ready to help.
BELLEVIEW, FL
ocala-news.com

Utility rates to increase for Ocala residents beginning in June

Utility rates will be increasing for Ocala residents beginning next month. During the Ocala City Council regular meeting on Tuesday, May 17, council members unanimously approved an increase to Ocala Electric Utility rates which will become effective on Wednesday, June 1. The increased rate is due to rising fuel prices...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Full Eclipse Blood Moon Over Dunnellon

Here’s another view of last week’s full eclipse blood moon as seen over Dunnellon. Thanks to Leslie Babington for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
DUNNELLON, FL
ocala-news.com

Nicholas Leonard James

Nicholas Leonard “Nick” James, 75, of Ocala, FL passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022. He was born in Garrison, North Dakota to Clifford and Rose James. Nick worked as a heavy mechanic in the coal mining industry. He was US Army veteran and will be interred at the Dakota Veteran’s Cemetery in Mandan, ND.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Merrilynn (Smith) Fickell

Merrilynn (Smith) Fickell, age 78 passed away at home surrounded by family in Ocala, Florida on May 17, 2022. Lynn as she liked to be called was born in Vero Beach, Florida on a Naval Base in January of 1944. She is predeceased by her parents Hilton M Smith and...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

MCPS seeking community’s help to name new Early Learning Academy

Marion County Public Schools is seeking input from the community to help name a new Early Learning Academy that will be opening in Ocala for the 2022-2023 school year. To help with choosing a name for this school, MCPS is inviting the public to provide input at any of the following sessions:
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Tonight’s Levitt AMP Ocala Music Series concert moving indoors to E.D. Croskey Recreation Center

For the second consecutive week, the Levitt AMP Ocala Music Series is moving its free concert to an alternate indoor location due to expected inclement weather. Tonight’s concert will be held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the E.D. Croskey Recreation Center, which is located at 1510 NW 4th Street. Concertgoers will be treated to live music from the Drifters Greatest Hits Show (R&B/Soul) and opening performer Billy Buchanan.
OCALA, FL

