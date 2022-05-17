Marion County firefighters battle four-acre brush fire on Maricamp Road

Steven Bert Bairstow, 74, passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at his home in Summerfield. He was a native of Waukegan, Illinois, graduate of Lake Weir High School, Florida Technological University and Texas Southern School of Law. Mr. Bairstow was an attorney in Houston TX (1978-1990), Fort Myers Beach, FL (1991-1993) and Belleview, FL (1993 until his retirement in 2018). Steve volunteered with Community Legal Services of Mid-Florida’s Volunteer Lawyers Project and received the 2010 Richard D. Custureri Pro Bono Service Award. He was active in Belleview Kiwanis and Belleview Chamber of Commerce, holding several offices. He received the Chamber of Commerce 1995 Outstanding Businessperson of the Year award and Lifetime Achievement Award for 2000-2001. He served as Belleview City Commissioner from 1992-2002 and as Belleview Mayor from 2002-2005. Steve was always ready to help.
