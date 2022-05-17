ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NRGRDA to showcase NRG, southern WV during Philanthropy WV 2022 Conference

By Cameron B. Gunnoe
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The New River Gorge Regional Development Authority has announced the Philanthropy West Virginia 2022 Conference at Glade Springs in Daniels, which will showcase southern West Virginia and the New River Gorge regions.

The three-day will feature panels from New River Gorge Regional Development Authority Executive Director Jina Belcher and Director of Country Roads Angel Network (CRAN) Judy Moore. Belcher’s “Moving to Solutions in Southern West Virginia” panel will be at 1:30pm on Thursday, May 19, 2022, and Moore’s “Cultivating Entrepreneurship and Economic Development” panel is at 11:05am at Friday, May 20, 2022.

Allison Smith, Andy Davis, Chance Raso, Jenna Grayson, Olivia Morris, and Moore will be among NRGRDA staff supporting local events throughout the afternoon and evening of Thursday, May 19, 2022, which will include tours of Beckley, Fayetteville, and Mount Hope, as well as a festive “Taste of New River Gorge” dinner.

“NRGRDA’s hard work during the past several years has led to a definitive turning point for the New River Gorge region and southern West Virginia,” Belcher said. “The national park designation expedited the expectations of in-state citizens and millions more tourists set to visit the region in the future. Supporting and sponsoring conferences like the philanthropy community is an honor.”

Moore was in agreement, citing federal-state-local collaboration, increased funding sources for economic and community development, and the successful implementation of the WV Hive and Country Roads Angel Network, the state’s only certified angel investment network able to invest in new business ventures.

“The West Virginia Hive has served more than 400 businesses and helped launch 53 new businesses in its 12-county service area since its inception in 2016,” Moore said. “Our team is currently assisting 102 clients with business advising and technical assistance support on business modeling, financing, human resources, marketing, and other services. And, CRAN has invested nearly $750,000 in four new companies thus far.”

Both NRGRDA and WV Hive are sponsors of this year’s conference, which will be hosted by the Morgantown-based non-profit Philanthropy West Virginia. They can be visited at the Networking Hub, near conference registration. More information can be found here.

