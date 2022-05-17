Kayakers thrown into Sauk River in Stearns County

BLOMKEST, Minn. (WCCO) — Funeral services for a small town Minnesota firefighter killed in the line of duty during severe weather last week are set for Friday. Ryan Erickson, 63, will be remembered at Refuge Church in Willmar beginning at 1:30 p.m. He was a firefighter in Blomkest for decades. Erickson was on storm watch on his own property when a grain bin fell on his car on May 12. He was crushed underneath the bin and later died. MORE: Fire Dept. Describes Searching For One Of Their Own In Fatal Grain Bin Collapse Erickson is survived by his wife, two daughters and several grandchildren. Ryan Erickson (credit: CBS) Blomkest Mayor Doug Hopp called Erickson his “go-to person.” Community members say he was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend who was quick to lend a hand in any way he could. All Minnesota firefighters are invited to celebrate Erickson’s life. There will be a visitation Thursday night at Petersen Funeral Home in Willmar from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., as well as the church on Friday starting at 12:30 p.m. Gov. Tim Walz has ordered flags be flown at half-staff Friday in honor of Erickson.

BLOMKEST, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO