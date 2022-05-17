ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stearns County, MN

Kayakers thrown into Sauk River in Stearns County

By JP Cola
willmarradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(St. Cloud, MN) -- The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office is asking paddlers to stay off the creeks and...

www.willmarradio.com

Comments / 1

Related
KEYC

Police respond to incident in residential Le Sueur, 3 arrested

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -According to Le Sueur Police Chief Aaron Thieke, the Le Sueur Police Department responded around 3:30 Saturday afternoon to what they believed was either a motor vehicle accident or reckless driving in a residential neighborhood on Barony Road in Le Sueur. Upon arriving at the scene, a...
LE SUEUR, MN
Bring Me The News

Source of 'loud explosion' in Brooklyn Park a mystery

The source of a "loud explosion" heard in Brooklyn Park in the early hours of Saturday morning remains a mystery for now. Brooklyn Park Police Department says officers were sent "to the general area" of the 6900 block of Target Parkway North – closed to Target's North Campus offices – at around 12:15 a.m. "for a report of a loud explosion heard."
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
knsiradio.com

St. Cloud Man Hurt in Fatal Crash

(KNSI) – A St. Cloud man was hurt in a fatal crash in Anoka earlier this week. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release saying two people died after a driver fled from a traffic stop in Coon Rapids. They corrected that to say the driver was killed, but the passenger was not.
COON RAPIDS, MN
willmarradio.com

Jury seated for Ulrich trial

(Buffalo, MN) -- The jury is now seated for the trial of a Buffalo man charged in the deadly shooting at an Allina Health clinic last year. Wright County prosecutors say 68-year-old Gregory Ulrich shot five workers at the Crossroads clinic on February 9th, 2021, killing 37-year-old medical assistant Lindsay Overbay. Investigators say he also detonated several pipe bombs in the building. Sixteen jurors will determine whether Ulrich is guilty of second-degree murder, attempted murder, and other charges. Opening statements are set for Monday afternoon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Stearns County, MN
City
St. Cloud, MN
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Saint Cloud, MN
Accidents
Stearns County, MN
Crime & Safety
Saint Cloud, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Stearns County, MN
Accidents
City
Saint Cloud, MN
City
Sartell, MN
knsiradio.com

Body of Missing Minnesota Student Recovered From Mississippi River

(KNSI) – A University of Minnesota student’s body has been recovered from the Mississippi River. 19-year-old Austin Ray Retterath was reported missing early Sunday, May 8th. The school’s police department issued an alert soon after asking the public to be on the look out and warning that they were concerned for his safety.
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson takes leave of absence

(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Hennepin County Sheriff is taking a paid leave of absence. Sheriff Dave Hutchinson will be taking an indefinite leave for health issues. Sheriff Hutchinson announced earlier this year he will not be seeking another term in office after a drunk driving crash conviction last year. Chief Deputy Tracey Martin will serve in charge of the Sheriff's Office in Hutchinson's absence.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Big crowd, fire trucks expected at funeral for Ryan Erickson

(Willmar MN-) Firefighters and first responders from around the region are expected to attend the funeral in Willmar Friday for Ryan Erickson of Blomkest. The 63-year-old fire fighter was killed last week when extremely strong winds blew a grain silo on top of him as he prepared to do weather-spotting. Willmar Fire Chief Frank Hanson says he knew Erickson as a friend, colleague and mentor...
WILLMAR, MN
willmarradio.com

Big crowd says goodbye to Ryan Erickson

A large crowd attended the funeral of Ryan Erickson of rural Blomkest Friday afternoon at The Refuge Church in Willmar. The 63-year-old volunteer firefighter was killed May 12th when he was crushed by a grain silo pushed over by strong winds as he was getting ready to do storm spotting. One of the speakers at the funeral was his brother, Ross, who said Ryan lived the exact amount of days God had planned for him, and God has a plan for everyone. But getting to heaven is the ultimate goal. After the funeral, a long caravan of fire trucks from around the region accompanied Erickson's hearse to the cemetery near Blomkest.
WILLMAR, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kayaks#Kayakers#Accident
Bring Me The News

Medford man dies in Le Sueur County crash

A Medford man died in a two-vehicle crash in Le Sueur County Thursday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report states that the crash happened around 7:22 a.m. on Highway 60, just west of Elysian. A Cadillac CTS, driven by 49-year-old Jared Joseph Jones, from Medford, was traveling eastbound on...
LE SUEUR COUNTY, MN
lptv.org

Baxter Police Release New Updates on Missing Baxter Woman Jessie Eue

A 53-year-old Baxter woman has gone missing, and the Baxter Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating her. Jessie Eue was reported missing by her family Wednesday morning. She was last seen at her home around 8:30 Tuesday night. Law enforcement believes she walked away from her residence just off Golf Course Dr. where she resides with her mother.
BAXTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Blomkest Firefighter Killed By Falling Grain Bin To Be Memorialized Friday

BLOMKEST, Minn. (WCCO) — Funeral services for a small town Minnesota firefighter killed in the line of duty during severe weather last week are set for Friday. Ryan Erickson, 63, will be remembered at Refuge Church in Willmar beginning at 1:30 p.m. He was a firefighter in Blomkest for decades. Erickson was on storm watch on his own property when a grain bin fell on his car on May 12. He was crushed underneath the bin and later died. MORE: Fire Dept. Describes Searching For One Of Their Own In Fatal Grain Bin Collapse Erickson is survived by his wife, two daughters and several grandchildren. Ryan Erickson (credit: CBS) Blomkest Mayor Doug Hopp called Erickson his “go-to person.” Community members say he was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend who was quick to lend a hand in any way he could. All Minnesota firefighters are invited to celebrate Erickson’s life. There will be a visitation Thursday night at Petersen Funeral Home in Willmar from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., as well as the church on Friday starting at 12:30 p.m. Gov. Tim Walz has ordered flags be flown at half-staff Friday in honor of Erickson.
BLOMKEST, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

2 Killed In Robbinsdale Shooting; Suspect Vehicle Found Abandoned In North Minneapolis

Originally published May 19 ROBBINSDALE, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in the Twin Cities are investigating Thursday after a shooting left two people dead in Robbinsdale. Police in the suburb just northwest of Minneapolis said that officers responded around 3:40 p.m. to a report of shots fired near the intersection of 36th Avenue and County Road 81. First-responders found a vehicle at the scene with a man and a woman dead inside. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victims as 28-year-old Damone Rhodes and 24-year-old Aaronesia Clark. (credit: CBS) Not long after, police located a suspect vehicle abandoned in north Minneapolis. Officers are still searching for the shooter. Investigators say the shooting does not appear to be random, adding that their is no threat to the public. The shooting remains under investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Fatal Crash On Anoka’s Main Street Following Police Pursuit

[NOTE: An earlier version of this story said that two people were killed, based on information from the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff has since corrected that information to confirm that only the driver in the crash had died, and not the passenger as well.] ANOKA, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say one person is dead and another injured following a police pursuit and crash, which closed Main Street in Anoka for hours Wednesday morning. The road has since reopened. Anoka County authorities said the crash involved two vehicles and occurred at West Main and Ferry streets. Main St. in downtown Anoka just...
ANOKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Woman Seriously Injured After 3-Story Fall At Fruen Mill

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A woman is in serious condition after she was injured in a fall at Fruen Mill. Minneapolis Fire crews were called around 3 a.m. to the site at 303 Thomas Avenue North. The woman had fallen three stories, and was conscious, but seriously injured. There was also another teenager with her, a 17-year-old boy, who was suffering from a medical condition but had not been injured in the fall, officials say. (credit: CBS) The two were taken to a nearby hospital. Fruen Mill is popular with urban explores, but is also the site of many serious injuries over the last few years. In 2006, one person died there as a result of a fall.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Southern Minnesota News

2 killed in Anoka crash that following police pursuit

ANOKA, Minn. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say two men died after fleeing from an attempted traffic stop and later crashing into a pickup truck in Anoka County. Police in Coon Rapids tried to make the traffic stop shortly before midnight Tuesday. The driver took off and police pursued the car but broke off the chase once the vehicle crossed into Anoka.
ANOKA, MN
Southern Minnesota News

New Ulm man cited for driving over 100 mph on Highway 169

Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration. A New Ulm man was cited for driving over 100 mph in Le Sueur early Wednesday morning. A pickup driven by Travis Lux, 20, was southbound on Highway 169 at about 5:16 a.m. when Le Sueur Police officer Daniel Reich noticed the truck passing other vehicles at a high rate of speed in the distance behind him.
NEW ULM, MN
CBS Minnesota

Body Found In Mississippi River In Anoka Identified As Keith Harvell

Originally published May 14 ANOKA, Minn. (WCCO) — A body was pulled Saturday from the Mississippi River in Anoka, and authorities have now identified the deceased. Authorities in the northern Twin Cities suburb say that a 911 caller reported the body around 6:30 p.m. in the river near the 400 block of Rice Street. On Monday, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 58-year-old Keith Harvell of Elk River. Harvell’s death remains under investigation. He had been reported as a missing person last month.
ANOKA, MN
mprnews.org

Part of skull found along Minnesota River belongs to man from 8,000 years ago

Renville County authorities said they got quite a surprise after asking the FBI to help identify a partial skull found along the Minnesota River last summer. The bone turned up as the water receded during last summer's drought, and was spotted by passing kayakers. Renville County Sheriff Scott Hable said his agency got the bone and turned it over to a medical examiner, and eventually to the FBI, wondering if it could be linked to a recent missing person case.
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy