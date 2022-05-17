Thach strikes out 18, Pirates shut out Eagles in second round

HERTFORD — Perquimans left-hander Tanner Thach pitched a masterpiece last week. Jimmy “Catfish” Hunter would have loved it. The Pirate senior was nearly flawless, going the full seven innings, striking out 18 batters, giving up only two hits and one base on balls.

He was in complete command all the way as No. 1 Perquimans (25-1) defeated No. 17 Rosewood (16-8) by the final score of 7-0. The victory advanced the Pirates to the third round of the NCHSAA Class 1A state baseball playoffs.

“I think what stands out about Tanner tonight was how consistent he was the entire game,” said Perquimans coach Justin Roberson. “We have been careful with him this year in terms of his innings, and tonight he was just as strong in the late innings as he was in the early part of the game. He still had the top velocity on his fast ball, the sharp break on his curve, and his control of the strike zone right to the end.”

Perquimans didn’t have any big offensive innings, but their eight base hits came mostly in clutch situations. They took advantage of their opportunities.

After Thach opened the game with three straight strikeouts, he came to bat with one out in the home half of the first inning. Walking on a 3-2 count, Tanner was replaced by pinch-runner Ty Nixon. Rosewood pitcher Worth Best then loaded the bases when he hit both Macon Winslow and Jett Winslow. The next hitter, Jakob Meads, lofted a medium fly ball to left field.

Nixon tagged and raced to the plate, but then retreated with the strong throw to home by the left fielder. For a moment, it appeared that the Pirates would have two men trapped at third, but instead of running Nixon back to the bag, the Eagle catcher fired to third. The speedy Nixon anticipated that, and again reversed direction, escaping the pickle, and sliding under the relay throw home.

Jackson Russell then grounded deep into the shortstop hole, and beat the throw to first. The infield hit knocked in the second run of the inning for Perquimans.

In the top of the second, Thach struck out the first two Eagle hitters on six pitches. That made it five in a row before the next hitter tapped an easy grounder back to the senior who flipped to first to retire the side. The next inning was also quick. He again struck out the side giving him eight strikeouts of the first nine Rosewood batters.

The home team added a run in the bottom of the third. With one down, Jett Winslow lined a solid single to centerfield. Meads followed with a booming double to the fence in right center. He was thrown out trying for a triple, but his long hit produced a run and made the score 3-0.

After Thach again quickly dispatched the Eagles in the top of the fourth, the Pirates would come up and add to their lead. Trenton Sawyer singled with one out and stole second. With two outs, Colby Brown came through with a base hit to left to score Sawyer. Brown promptly stole second on the first pitch to Thach, who then stroked a sinking liner to center for a run scoring double.

In the top of the fifth with one out, Rosewood got their first base hit, a solid single to left field by Wyatt Lassiter. Jose Vega followed with a single to right, and the visitors had two baserunners. They were stranded as Tanner struck out the next man and got the third out on an easy comebacker to the mound.

A light, misty rain had started to fall when Perquimans catcher Macon Winslow put a cap on the Pirate scoring with a long 2-run home run to left field in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Even with the weather getting worse, and the game outcome assured, very few fans left Jim Hunter Field. Everyone wanted to see the big lefty finish off his pitching gem. If he was tired he didn’t show it, and he didn’t disappoint. The senior recorded the last six outs on strikeouts, his stuff just as overpowering as the start of the game.

Perquimans moved on to a third-round home game against No. 9 Northside-Pinetown Tuesday, trying to repeat as state champs, riding the strong left arm of Tanner Thach.