Museum exhibit to spotlight Indigenous North Carolinians

By From staff reports
The Perquimans Weekly
 5 days ago
A children’s exhibit showcasing Indigenous North Carolinians and their strong connections to the land will go on display at Museum of the Albemarle starting next month.

“Guardians of the Land: Discovering Indigenous Americans” will open at the museum on Saturday, June 4, according to a museum press release.

“Indigenous people have lived in North Carolina for over 15,000 years, long before other groups,” the release states. “Consequently, Indigenous Americans are the ‘First Americans.’ They viewed land as more than dirt or soil; it was part of the culture and history of the people who inhabited it.”

The exhibit’s public opening will begin with a ribbon cutting at 10:30 a.m. that will be attended by members from the Chowanoke and Roanoke-Hatteras tribes.

According to the Chowanoke Indian Nation’s website, the Chowanoke were an Algonquian tribe that thrived in northeastern North Carolina by the end of the middle-16th century. “The Chowanoke, Algonquian for ‘people at the south,’ lived and settled around the Chowan River and their dominion encompassed the Bertie, Chowan, Gates, and Hertford counties,” the Chowanoke Indian Nation’s website states.

According to Algonquian Indians of North Carolina, the Roanoke-Hatteras tribe were two nations of Algonquian speakers — Roanoke and Croatoan — whose original home was what is now Hatteras Island. Their home stretched from what is now the town of Buxton southward, and the eastern part of Ocracoke Island.

“The Roanoke Indians called themselves ‘the northern people’ because tradition says they lived at the north end of Roanoke Island,” the Algonquian website states. “Their capital town was Dasemonquepuc located at modern day Mann’s Harbor. The Hatteras Indians called themselves ‘the people of shallow waters.’”

Visitors to the exhibit can interact with members of both regional tribes, who will be sharing the traditions of their cultures and ties to the land, until 2 p.m., the museum said. In addition, a representative from the Frisco Native American Museum & Natural History Center will be on hand to share educational information.

The exhibit opening will also feature a “make-it and take-it” packet for children that includes information on regional tribes and their activities. Local face-painter Miss Shelia also will be on hand to paint children’s faces between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Her designs will be special symbols that relate to nature, the earth, and animals.

The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

North Carolina State
kiss951.com

North Carolina Thieves Steal $1500 Worth Of Fuel

Gas prices are at an all-time high right now, and some North Carolina thieves reportedly stole nearly 300 gallons, or $1,500 worth, of fuel from a gas station in Cary, North Carolina. The owner of the Quality Mart and Shell station in Cary near the intersection of Ten Ten Road...
CARY, NC
The Perquimans Weekly

Hertford, NC
The Perquimans Weekly is a weekly publication based in Hertford, North Carolina. It covers Perquimans County.

