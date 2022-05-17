ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandan, ND

Snow In May? Not Likely, But Possible In North Dakota This Week

By Rockin' Rick (Rick Rider)
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A major winter snowstorm late this week for central and western North Dakota? That's what one weather model showed recently. In fact, a snowstorm that could bring 10 to 15 inches of snow over many of the same areas that were hit by the April winter storms. Here's a...

