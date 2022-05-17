ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Hero Cosmetics's Mighty Patch Face Made My Complexion Gunk-Free

By Angela Trakoshis
Allure
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Acne, acne, acne — as annoying as it can be, it's sometimes unpreventable. Don't get me wrong, no matter what type of acne-prone skin you...

www.allure.com

Comments / 0

Related
Allure

Charlotte Palermino Found Her Favorite Fragrance at a Greek Drugstore

All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Welcome to The Sniff Test, a column about everything that smells good. For each edition, we speak to interesting people about what they — and their spaces — smell like. This time, Charlotte Palermino shares the best-smelling products in her substantial arsenal, beauty finds she discovered on vacations to Europe, and how she keeps her home smelling like a cozy campfire.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Allure

What to Pack in Your Beach Bag with Allure Live

All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Summer is just around the corner, which means it's time to book your vacation plans and upgrade your beach bag essentials. Hosted by Allure's executive director of editorial initiatives, Soyini Driskell, and senior news editor Nicola Dall’Asen, join team Allure as we walk you through our beach bag essentials, from facial sunscreen to hydrating facial mists loaded with sun-soothing ingredients and fashion-forward beach accessories, we've got you covered on your next beach day. It's all going down live as we share our faves and answer your questions. Tune in and shop with us on Tuesday 5/24 at 4:00 p.m EST.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Allure

Alok Vaid-Menon on Finding Power & Joy in Beauty as a Queer Brown Person

Writer, performer, activist, and designer Alok Vaid-Menon reflects on gender, self- expression, and the need to reimagine beauty. As told to Sam Escobar. When I wake up in the morning, I ask myself a question: What am I feeling today? It is less about a physical location, or where I’m going, and more oriented to an emotional location. And, from there, I dress.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
Allure

TikTok Is Obsessed With the "Gym Lips" Makeup Trend 'Cause It's so Damn Easy

All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Gym lips. If you haven't heard of this TikTok-viral makeup phrase, it might not be what you're thinking it is. It's not a new type of plastic surgery or a plumping effect your lips might get after running on the treadmill — it's a new trend we've been seeing all over social media and a casual way to prep your lips whether you're wearing makeup or not.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailey Bieber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cystic Acne#The Mighty#Hero Cosmetics#Mighty Patch
Allure

Britney Spears Loaded Her Short, Neutral Manicure with 3D Gemstones

Everyone has that handful of celebrities whose Instagram accounts they constantly search (like, on a daily basis) for new posts, right? For me, it's Kim Kardashian and Britney Spears — and I'm sure I'm not alone on this. Spears is always giving fans something, well, random and unexpected, which makes my day every time. Especially now that she is free from her conservatorship, I grin from ear to ear at every freestyle dance and downward-angled selfie.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Allure

I Don't Blame Amber Heard for Forgetting the Makeup She Used on Her Bruises. I Have.

I've found a distance from my trauma. It's one that I recognize in the rather flat affect Amber Heard has when speaking about how she covered up bruises allegedly received during fights with ex-husband Johnny Depp. As most of us are aware, the couple are currently locked in a contentious court battle, with the actor suing his ex-wife in a $50 million defamation lawsuit, while Heard is countersuing for $100 million. Heard has been on the stand for most of the week, detailing her abuse.
CELEBRITIES
Allure

15 Gifts for Geminis That'll Satisfy Their Cosmically Creative Energies

As Taurus season winds down, a playful air-centric astrology sign begins to take over. We're talking about Geminis, one of the most extroverted and curious signs of the zodiac. Thankfully, finding the perfect gift for Gemini friends and relatives is far from a hard task. This star sign will fall in love with just about anything that lets them dive deeper into their current hobbies.
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy