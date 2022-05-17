6 people, including 3 children hospitalized after a crash in Mount Vernon (Mount Vernon, WA)

Six people, including three children were injured following a traffic collision Sunday afternoon in Mount Vernon.

As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash happened before 2:30 p.m. on Highway 20 and La Conner Whitney Road. The preliminary reports showed that a Ford Explorer crashed into a Ford XPL that had stopped at a red light. Five occupants of the Ford XPL, including two adults and three children, all from Oak Harbor, received injuries while the Ford Explorer driver, only identified as a 39-year-old Bothell woman, also had injuries.

On arrival, the rescuers took all six victims to Island Hospital in Anacortes with unspecified injuries. Both of the vehicles came to a stop in the westbound turn lane. According to the authorities, the Ford Explorer driver would face charges of felon in possession of a firearm and violation of an ignition interlock requirement. No other information is available.

An investigation is ongoing.

May 17, 2022