ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, WA

6 people, including 3 children hospitalized after a crash in Mount Vernon (Mount Vernon, WA)

By Cindy Lee
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F2ala_0fgpPxTx00

Six people, including three children were injured following a traffic collision Sunday afternoon in Mount Vernon.

As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash happened before 2:30 p.m. on Highway 20 and La Conner Whitney Road. The preliminary reports showed that a Ford Explorer crashed into a Ford XPL that had stopped at a red light. Five occupants of the Ford XPL, including two adults and three children, all from Oak Harbor, received injuries while the Ford Explorer driver, only identified as a 39-year-old Bothell woman, also had injuries.

On arrival, the rescuers took all six victims to Island Hospital in Anacortes with unspecified injuries. Both of the vehicles came to a stop in the westbound turn lane. According to the authorities, the Ford Explorer driver would face charges of felon in possession of a firearm and violation of an ignition interlock requirement. No other information is available.

An investigation is ongoing.

May 17, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Dies From Injuries Sustained in Motorcycle Crash After Police Attempted to Stop Him for Speeding

Louisiana Man Dies From Injuries Sustained in Motorcycle Crash After Police Attempted to Stop Him for Speeding. Lake Charles, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on May 17, 2022, that on May 6, 2022, shortly after 8:30 p.m., Troopers began investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at the intersection of Enterprise Blvd. and Broad Street in Calcasieu Parish. John Blake Baldwin, 27, of Sulphur, was killed in the crash.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Suspect captured following Monday morning shooting at 164th SW

This story was updated at 6:10 p.m. on May 16 to include new information regarding the case. The Snohomish County Sherriff’s Office arrested a man suspected of shooting another man around 11:40 a.m. Monday in the 1500 block of 164th Street Southwest near Martha Lake. According to sheriff’s office...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anacortes, WA
Mount Vernon, WA
Crime & Safety
Mount Vernon, WA
Accidents
City
Ford, WA
City
Mount Vernon, WA
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Oak Harbor, WA
Local
Washington Cars
City
Bothell, WA
CBS Minnesota

Authorities Searching For Man Who Escaped From Northern Minnesota Corrections Facility

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in northern Minnesota are searching for a man who escaped from a corrections facility Wednesday morning. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says 42-year-old Kris Richard Severin escaped around 9 a.m. from the Northeast Regional Corrections Center in Saginaw, which is 17 miles northwest of Duluth. He was being held at the facility for violating a restraining order. Kris Severin (credit: St. Louis Co. Sheriff) Severin is described as a white man, standing 6-feet tall and weighing about 200 pounds. He has short brown hair, tattoos on both his arms, and he was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, jeans and black shoes. Anyone who sees Severin or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
DULUTH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Wa#La Conner Whitney Road#Island Hospital
abc57.com

Two die in motorcycle, vehicle crash

CASS COUNTY, Mich. – Two motorcyclists have died following a crash involving a vehicle on Monday morning, the Cass County Sheriff’s Department announced. The crash took place at 4:37 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 12 and Baldwin Prairie Road in Porter Township. When emergency personnel responded to...
CASS COUNTY, MI
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Update: Body found near north boat landing in Grand Forks identified

(Grand Forks, ND) -- WDAY Radio has learned more about a body found in the Red River in Grand Forks Saturday evening. The Grand Forks Police Department tells WDAY News First that the person found has been identified as 32-year-old Jacob Lasley of Redlake, Minnesota. Officers say there were no obvious signs of trauma to Lasley, who had been reported missing April 17th.
GRAND FORKS, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
thenorthernlight.com

WSDOT reopens North Cascades Highway

State Highway 20, which connects Whatcom and Skagit counties with eastern Washington, reopened May 10 after Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) crews worked for six weeks to clear the road of snow. WSDOT announced on Twitter May 9 that North Cascades Highway would open at 10 a.m. May 10....
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Crews work to restore power to thousands in Western Washington

WASHINGTON - Crews are working to restore power to thousands of customers throughout Western Washington on Wednesday. Puget Sound Energy reported that there were 58 active outages affecting more than 27,000 customers at 1 p.m. As of 1 p.m., Snohomish PUD reported more than 500 customers were affected in Snohomish...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Meet Fin! Shelter dog rescued, in training to help with Washington boat inspections

SPOKANE, Wash. — Fin is the newest, furriest, four-legged hire at the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. Right now, he’s just man’s best friend, but he’s training to be the department’s best boat inspector. Fin is a two-year-old pup that was rescued from a shelter in Texas. He’s now here in Washington and training to be a detection dog...
WASHINGTON STATE
WCAX

Juvenile in critical condition following crash

CHARLESTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An 18-year-old is in critical condition this morning, after police say he crashed his car in Charleston last night. Police are not releasing the name of the driver as he is considered a juvenile. Vermont State Police say he was traveling on Route 105, lost control of the vehicle, and crashed into a utility pole.
CHARLESTON, VT
q13fox.com

COVID-19 infections surging in some Washington counties

SEATTLE - If it seems like more people in your immediate circle are getting COVID-19, you would be correct. Clallam and San Juan counties have been rated 'high risk' for contracting COVID-19 by the Centers for Disease Control. King, Snohomish and Jefferson counties have moved into the 'medium risk' category.
KING COUNTY, WA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

39K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy