Flashpoint team tackles ongoing Swadley’s investigation

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A bill aiming to combat human trafficking has been sent to Gov. Kevin Stitt following passage by the Oklahoma House of Representatives on Monday. House Bill 4210 would establish the Human Trafficking Response Unit within the Office of the Attorney General. The unit would create and maintain data related to human trafficking so law enforcement and victim support groups have a consistent way to share information.

