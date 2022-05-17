The Rangers’ decision to clean house and give Chris Drury the keys is looking pretty good now

Maybe it would be the same.

Maybe the Rangers would be preparing for the second round of the playoffs if John Davidson was still in place as team president and Jeff Gorton was still the general manager.

Maybe the hierarchy would have addressed the issues of toughness and mental fortitude that hung over last season’s squad. Maybe they would have made it a priority to correct the homogeneous nature of the roster.

We did not get the chance to find out whether David Quinn would have returned behind the bench, but the guess here is no. To avoid lame-duck status entering the final year of his contract, Quinn would have needed an extension. It seems unlikely that would have been forthcoming.

So maybe Quinn would have been behind the bench, but if not, maybe the Davidson-Gorton team would not have hired Gerard Gallant as his successor. Maybe, but maybe they’d have hired someone else who would not have empowered his marquee players in the same manner of this head coach. We just don’t know.

The firings of team president John Davidson and general manager Jeff Gorton last year surprised many hockey observers and was soon followed by the dismissal of coach David Quinn. AP

But you know what we do know? That the uproar, hysterics, convulsions and forecasts of gloom and doom in response to MSG executive chairman Jim Dolan’s decision to replace Davidson and Gorton with Chris Drury in the dual post as president-GM last May were downright ridiculous.

The notion that Drury — as independent as they come — would be nothing more than an empty vessel doing the bidding of Dolan and senior advisor Glen Sather was always patently absurd.

If you thought that, you were always going to be wrong.

But…but…but Pavel Buchnevich!

Would the Rangers have been a better team this year with Buchnevich on the right with Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad? Maybe.

Would Drury, in his first significant trade since becoming the decision-maker, have liked to have gotten more for the top-line winger than the return from St. Louis of a middle-sixer in Sammy Blais and a second-round draft choice?

Well, of course he would have. But that was the market for Buchnevich, who was one season away from unrestricted free agency. And even that market was slow to develop. So the Rangers got what they could for No. 89, whose departure created a hole during the season, no doubt about that, but whose absence doesn’t seem to be bothering Zibanejad or Kreider now.

Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider didn’t see their production fall off this season after the trade of Pavel Buchnevich. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

Buchnevich did come with a commendable battle level last season. But exchanging him for Blais — an early-season surprise before sustaining the Nov. 15 knee injury on a sketchy hit from P.K. Subban that sidelined him for the season — sent a message that this administration would focus on bolstering team toughness, both of the physical and mental variety.

That was the genesis for obtaining the rights to Barclay Goodrow before signing the two-time Cup winner from Tampa Bay to a six-year extension at the premium AAV (average annual value) of $3.642 million per season. That was the basis for acquiring Ryan Reaves from Las Vegas and immediately extending his contract another year through 2022-23.

You listen to what the Rangers say after these victories, you listen to what they said after the Games 5, 6 and 7 victories over the Penguins, and they are all talking about the belief in – and strength of – the room . This did not happen by happenstance.

By the way, the folks who ridiculed the Drury/Gallant preseason decision not to appoint a captain but to instead name six alternates may want to take another look at that, too.

Drury’s deals around the deadline in which the Rangers acquired Andrew Copp, Frank Vatrano, Tyler Motte and Justin Braun in separate trades at the combined cost of Morgan Barron plus two conditional second-round picks, a third-rounder, a fourth and a fifth have become the equivalent of a bases-loaded triple. Each of these additions played a significant role in the seven-game victory over the Penguins with Motte’s return from injury in Game 6 providing a necessary boost.

Andrew Copp scored four goals and added three assists in the Rangers’ first-round win over the Penguins. NHLI via Getty Images

(If the Blueshirts defeat Carolina and Copp plays in at least half of the games, one of the conditional second-rounders becomes a first that would go to Winnipeg. Drury presumably would be happy to pay that price.)

This is not meant to throw dirt on the Davidson-Gorton-Quinn regime that laid the groundwork for this season. But we do not know whether the Rangers would be here if Dolan had not made his move.

Maybe.

But maybe not.

But maybe it might be good for the soul to admit you were wrong about Dolan.

Here’s a strange factoid: When the Rangers face Carolina, the Blueshirts will have two players who were with the team for its last playoff appearance in 2017 in Kreider and Zibanejad.

Meanwhile, the (dare I say?) Candy Canes have five players on the roster who were a part of the 2017 Blueshirts’ six-game first-round victory over Montreal that preceded a six-game second-round elimination by Ottawa.

Carolina’s Jesper Fast, who spent seven seasons with the Rangers, will get a chance to reunite with some old teammates in Round 2 of the playoffs. NHLI via Getty Images

They are Jesper Fast, Derek Stepan, Brady Skjei and Brendan Smith (at the time a defense pair that played so well in the tournament) and Antti Raanta, who dressed as a backup for all 12 games but did not play.

There is a sixth former Ranger on the Carolina roster who might want to wear the name plate “HATE ME” for the games at the Garden.

That’s Tony DeAngelo.

Perhaps lost in the tumult of Round 1, Mika Zibanejad’s 11 points (3-8) against the Penguins tied the franchise record for points in a playoff series, equaling the standard previously held by icons Mark Messier and Brian Leetch.

Messier posted 11 points in the 1992 first round against the Devils and in the 1994 Guarantee Series against New Jersey. Leetch recorded 11 points in the ’94 final against Vancouver.