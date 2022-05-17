Smart Ways Millennials And Gen Z Are Making Money On Social Media

You don’t have to look far to see how social media is creating a class of young, influential entrepreneurs. Generation Z and Millennials are raking millions in annual income from social media activities alone.

Even more importantly, the Millennials are also catching up. Social media has evolved from being mere online socialization platforms, offering business-minded youngsters relatively easy ways to hit the big bucks.

So, if you spend hours on social media and currently need a side hustle, you can take inspiration from these simple ways millennials and Generation Z are earning through social media.

Selling photos and videos

Image Credit

The social media space is flooded with selfies and videos posted for likes and comments. Almost everybody who owns a smartphone has taken a selfie or recorded a video or two. Today, you can do more with these photos and videos than simply posting them on social media for reactions. Many young people earn money from the photos and videos they post, especially on subscription platforms like Onlyfans and Patreon and free platforms like TikTok. From funny and creative videos to simple content such as feet pics , Millennials and the Generation Z community are turning photos and videos into lucrative “businesses.”

Promoting brands and marketing

While some Millennials sell photos and videos of themselves on social media platforms, others promote brands and market other products. You’ve probably heard many people refer to such social media entrepreneurs as social media influencers. Social media platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok appear to be the most popular options for such influencers. About 86% of young people admit they want to post social media content for money. And most of them are now taking advantage of their large online following to attract businesses looking to reach out to such target groups. They simply market and promote the products and services of interested companies and walk away with attractive earnings.

Selling educational products and services

Remote learning, online education, and homeschooling options have dramatically increased in popularity, especially in recent years. Many have seen its popularity and are beginning to take advantage of it by selling educational products and services targeting those learning and teaching at home. Different types of educational products and services are being created and sold online, with ebooks, courses, and mentoring materials appearing to perform quite well in the market. The subject areas cover almost anything teachable, from online music lessons and fitness courses to professional lessons.

Managing social media accounts for other businesses

Image Credit

In the modern marketplace, businesses can no longer afford to ignore the positive impact of having a social media presence. At the same time, many businesses are either too busy or ill-equipped to promote their brands on social media in a way that will yield positive results. Many Millennials and members of the Generation Z community have identified this gap and are currently managing the social media accounts of other businesses. They’re creating viral and engaging content that many people enjoy and follow to help businesses reach out to their preferred target audience online.

