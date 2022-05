KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Pretty Lake Camp in Kalamazoo County will soon begin its free summer camp for hundreds of underserved children, using safety protocols to protect the kids from COVID-19. The camp, located on West Q Avenue in Texas Township, has been operating for more than a century. But during the past two summers, overnight camps did not take place because of the pandemic. Instead, Pretty Lake Camp collaborated with Kzoo Parks to hold day camps.

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI ・ 20 HOURS AGO