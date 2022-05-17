ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ontario election: 4 ways Doug Ford has changed the province's politics

By Mark Winfield, Professor, Environmental and Urban Change, York University, Canada
TheConversationCanada
TheConversationCanada
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KvljY_0fgpMNkq00
Ontario Premier Doug Ford attends a photo opportunity on a construction site in Brampton as he kicks off his re-election campaign on May 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

The dismal environmental record of the Doug Ford government in Ontario is well-documented . Despite some recent moves on “greening” the steel sector and electric vehicle manufacturing initiatives , the province is on track to see major increases in greenhouse gas emissions, particularly from the electricity sector .

The government’s emphasis on highway expansion in the Greater Toronto Area is further evidence of this trend.

The Ford government’s record on environmental issues is an extension of its wider approach to governance. It has broken from the traditional norms of Ontario politics, which have emphasized moderation and administrative competence, as reflected through the long Progressive Conservative dynasty .

Looking back on Ford’s four years in power reveals four themes about his approach to governance — and what the next four years might have in store if public opinion polls are correct and he wins again on June 2 .

Read more: Why Doug Ford will once again win the Ontario election

1. Reactive governance

The Ford government’s agenda seems driven by instinct more than ideology . It came to power with scant vision for what a provincial government should do other than cut taxes, red tape and hydro rates. It’s struggled when confronted with more complex problems that required the province to play a much more active role.

The resulting governance model has been fundamentally reactive, and grounded in relatively short-term perspectives. The government has tended to act once a situation reaches the crisis stage, rather than identifying potential problems and taking action to prevent them.

This pattern has been most evident in the government’s hesitant responses to the COVID-19 pandemic . It tended to react to waves of COVID-19 infections rather than anticipating them and taking measures to minimize their impacts, even when given clear and consistent scientific advice to do so.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d3e7r_0fgpMNkq00
Ford arrives to a news conference at the Ontario legislature on the easing of restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto in January 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Issues like the environment and climate change are destined to do poorly under such a reactive governance model. They require taking action now to avoid problems in the future.

We are constantly reminded of this by the reports of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and federal and provincial environmental commissioners. Only responding when problems have become too obvious to ignore tends to mean it’s already too late.

2. Creeping authoritarianism

The government’s run-up to the election has placed a strong emphasis on “ getting it done ” — it’s the Progressive Conservative party’s campaign slogan — in areas like housing and highway and transit construction, in particular.

The flip side of this emphasis has been increasingly aggressive exercises of provincial authority, particularly over local governments. One of the government’s first moves was to arbitrarily cut Toronto City Council in half. The province threatened to invoke, for the first time in the province’s history, Sec. 33 of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, known as the notwithstanding clause, to get its way.

Read more: Ford's fight with Toronto shows legal vulnerability of cities

Ontario’s planning rules have also been rewritten, not only at the provincial level, but down to the level of site-specific development plans within individual municipalities, almost universally in favour of developers’ interests. Ministerial zoning orders — which circumvent local planning processes and public consultations, designating land use without the possibility of appeals — are no longer the exceptions they once were.

Instead, they seem the new norm for planning in Ontario. Broad powers have been given to provincial agencies, most notably the provincial transit agency Metrolinx , to build what are often poorly conceived and politically motivated transit projects.

The province’s most recent legislative moves have sought to further marginalize the roles of local governments in planning matters and to eliminate public consultation requirements as red tape.

The notwithstanding clause was ultimately invoked by the government as it pertained to its election financing legislation that seemed designed to silence potential critics.

Even local school boards were forbidden to adopt COVID-19 containment measures more stringent that those put in place at the provincial level.

3. Friends with benefits

While the Ford government has gone to great lengths to silence voices of critical constituencies, it’s been extraordinarily open to the voices that support it.

The government has demonstrated a distinct tendency to uncritically accept whatever its favoured industry lobbyists tell it to do. This has been evident in its approaches to COVID-19 , housing and infrastructure , mining , aggregate extraction sites like gravel pits and quarries , energy and long-term care .

The overall decision-making model that has emerged is based on access, connections and political whim .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zZAeb_0fgpMNkq00
Crosses are displayed in memory of the elderly who died from COVID-19 at the Camilla Care Community facility during the COVID-19 pandemic in Mississauga, Ont. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

4. Spend but don’t increase taxes

A final defining feature of the Ford government has been a tendency to disregard the fiscal consequences of its decisions. The focus instead has been on short-term savings for consumers.

The cancellation of the previous Liberal government’s cap-and-trade system immediately following the 2018 election cost the provincial treasury billions in forgone revenues . Hundreds of millions more were spent cancelling renewable energy projects.

Hydro rates are being artificially lowered through an annual $7 billion in subsidies from the provincial treasury, money that could otherwise be spent on schools and hospitals. The pre-election cancellation of tolls on Highways 412 and 418 will cost at least $1 billion over the next 25 years, while the cancellation of vehicle licensing fees will cost the province an estimated $1 billion each year.

A proposed cut to provincial gasoline taxes would cost nearly $650 million in annual revenues. And the projected deficit on the government’s pre-election budget was almost $20 billion, a record.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19lceF_0fgpMNkq00
Ford makes an announcement about building transit and highways during an election campaign event in Bowmanville, Ont. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim

All of this is at odds with previous Progressive Conservative governments in Ontario, which were largely fiscally prudent.

It isn’t clear yet to what extent the potential political success of a governance model organized around these four themes represents a fundamental break from the traditional norms of Ontario politics. If Ford wins again, is it due to the weaknesses of the alternatives being offered to Ontario voters, or does it signal a permanent realignment in the province’s politics?

Read more: What Doug Ford's shift to the centre says about the longevity of populism

Either way, June 2 could be a watershed moment in the province’s history, defining a “new normal” for politics in Ontario.

Mark Winfield receives funding from the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationCanada

What Doug Ford's shift to the centre says about the longevity of populism

The Ontario Progressive Conservative (PC) government’s attempt at re-election brings to the forefront questions of Canadian conservatism and its viability, not just in the country’s most populous province. Throughout its tenure, the PC government has undergone significant changes in policy, appearance and general tone. A 2018 populist movement has seemingly shifted to the moderate PC coalition of old. To capture this change, is it necessary for Ford to turn back the clock to 2018? After all, he won both the party leadership and the election on a populist agenda. Following the more centrist Patrick Brown’s removal as PC leader in January...
POLITICS
TheConversationCanada

New Brunswick's ruling that the lieutenant governor must be bilingual needs to be appealed, but not for the reasons you think

Earlier this month, New Brunswick’s Court of Queen’s Bench ruled that the province’s lieutenant governor must be bilingual. The ruling brought to an end an 18-month legal challenge launched by the Société de l'Acadie (SANB) over the appointment of the Honourable Brenda Murphy. Because Murphy is not functionally bilingual, the SANB argued that the appointment violated official language rights, specifically sections 16, 16.1, 18 and 20 — all protected by the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. New Brunswick is the only bilingual province where English and French are official languages. Though the court’s conclusion is laudable (and I agree with it...
POLITICS
TheConversationCanada

Canada's premiers are missing a real chance to fix our ailing health-care system

When Canada’s premiers doubled down earlier this year on their demand for a $28 billion unconditional increase in the Canada Health Transfer (CHT), they missed an opportunity to finally achieve the kind of health-care reform our underperforming system has been told it needs over and over again. The rationale for this demand is that the system is chronically underfunded (itself a debatable contention), and this is supposedly because, as Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is fond of tweeting: “Ottawa used to fund 50 per cent of health care costs and now only funds 22 per cent of those costs.” The premiers are also...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

Federal budget delivers long-overdue policy changes for Canada’s charities

The COVID-19 pandemic has dealt a catastrophic blow to Canada’s charitable and non-profit sector. Representing almost nine per cent of the country’s GDP and employing over two million people, the sector experienced an overwhelming demand for services with fewer staff and even less volunteers to meet increased demand during the pandemic. Beyond the sector’s substantive economic contribution, it has an extraordinary social impact and commitment to providing unwavering support to every aspect of people’s lives. Charities were expected to pivot quickly in response to the crisis. Coupled with profound capacity challenges, this translated into staff feeling overworked, leading to burnout and...
CHARITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Ford
TheConversationCanada

Bill 96 will harm Indigenous people in Québec. We need more equitable language laws

One of the reasons I moved to Québec in 2015 was because of the mélange of languages in which many Quebecers — especially in Montréal — live and work. Some are able to change languages from sentence to sentence; others will switch in the middle of sentences or speak in an ever-changing medley of languages. The language dance happens most frequently between French and English, but other languages can be involved — such as Indigenous and immigrant languages. Read more: Québec's Bill 40 further...
LOUISIANA STATE
TheConversationCanada

Companies are mitigating labour shortages with automation — and this could drastically impact workers

Last month, unemployment in Canada reached a record low of 5.2 per cent. Alongside low unemployment, many industries saw — and are still seeing — a worker shortage, with the number of job vacancies in Canada reaching 900,000 in January. Both of these things are good for workers, right? Prospective employers, desperate for new recruits, are “throwing cash at applicants.” Many lower wage jobs have even seen an increase in pay, like the 20 per cent wage increase for truckers recently announced by Walmart. The pandemic is partially responsible for this labour shortage, as the immigrant workforce supply dried up throughout the...
ECONOMY
TheConversationCanada

Canada needs better CBD policies to protect consumers from unlicensed products

Cannabis has become increasingly common since a Canadian Senate committee first recommended legalizing the substance in 2002. They argued that prohibiting it didn’t reduce the use of cannabis products and that legalization was a better move. The goals of legalization were “to keep profits out of the pockets of criminals” and “to protect public health and safety by allowing adults access to legal cannabis.” In October 2018, the first sales of legal, adult-use cannabis — including CBD, or cannabidiol, products — occurred. Our research investigates how businesses strategize in the emerging cannabis industry that is still in its early stages of formation....
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheConversationCanada

Using gaming tactics in apps raises new legal issues

When new innovations emerge, there’s always a temptation to say that we need to rewrite the rulebook for them. Gamification has been no exception. Gamification refers to the use of elements from gaming, often by a smartphone app, to make ordinary activities like stock trading or rideshares more engaging. It can have powerful influences on our choices, sometimes in controversial ways. For instance, users of gamified trading apps like Robinhood have suffered huge losses, often from trading too frequently and making outsized bets on meme stocks or other assets that were too risky for them. ...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Greenhouse Gas#Election#The Canadian Press#Progressive Conservative
TheConversationCanada

No time to waste: We need to start prioritizing solid waste management in First Nation communities

Last year, Harry Towtongie, the mayor of Rankin Inlet, Nunavut, bemoaned how toxic substances released from the community’s dumpsite into the nearby ocean have been harming local food sources. He said the dumpsite was full and overflowing, and must be decommissioned before a new one is built, but financial support is not readily available. Many First Nations, northern and remote communities face similar struggles as they find it difficult to properly manage municipal solid waste (MSW). They also often lack access to waste diversion programs, such as recycling. Inadequate funding and infrastructure, lack of capacity, unfavourable weather conditions, small population...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationCanada

7 principles to guide a national dental care program in Canada

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently announced plans to establish a national dental care program for low-income Canadians. The program arguably represents one of the most significant health-care initiatives since Canadian Medicare and flows from the Liberal–NDP “supply and confidence” agreement. The program will cover an estimated 6.5 million Canadians, paying dental care fees for families making less than $90,000 annually, with no co-pays for those under $70,000. Coverage will start with children under age 12 in 2022, then expand to those under age 18, seniors and people living with disabilities in 2023, with full implementation by 2025. Billion-dollar questions The federal budget committed...
POLITICS
TheConversationCanada

A guaranteed basic income could end poverty, so why isn’t it happening?

On April 27, Senator Diane Bellemare published an op-ed in the Globe and Mail opposing a proposal for guaranteed basic income where all Canadian citizens and residents over the age of 17 would receive unconditional guaranteed sufficient income. One recent poll suggests nearly 60 per cent of Canadians support a basic income of $30,000. In another poll, 57 per cent of Canadians agree that Canada should create a basic universal income for all Canadians, regardless of employment. Despite the strong public support, Bellemare argued that, “A basic income would be an unfair, complicated, and costly way to eliminate poverty.” As a social...
INCOME TAX
TheConversationCanada

Children across Canada deserve a professional early childhood education workforce

A report released April 13 by University of Toronto researchers highlights what many in the early learning and child-care sector have long known: Canada’s early childhood educators (ECEs) are undervalued, underpaid and under-resourced. Unless governments get serious about addressing their working conditions, a Canada-wide child-care plan will be derailed. The federal government’s historic $30-billion investment in child care and the agreements signed with provinces and territories prioritize lowering parent fees to $10 per day and expanding the number of child-care spaces. Yet in the race to achieve these goals, the people who provide care are too often overlooked. More than 300,000 people...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
TheConversationCanada

How heritage language schools offered grassroots community support through the pandemic

Heritage language schools are grassroots organizations that maintain the languages and cultures of immigrant communities, and offer vital community services, employment opportunities and networking to prevent social isolation. They advocate for multilingualism and cross-cultural understanding. These schools range from small organizations, run by volunteers, to large, accredited schools. We collaborated on a study to examine how 25 heritage language schools of the International and Heritage Languages Association in Edmonton responded to the pressures and challenges of the pandemic. Despite pandemic-imposed threats to these schools’ operating capacities, they continued offering vital services. These services included translation, English-language classes for newcomers, early...
EDUCATION
TheConversationCanada

When it comes to food prices, the Canadian government's hands are tied

The rhetoric around inflation and increasing food prices has become a point of emphasis for politicians, particularly for those in opposition to the incumbent government. Even pundits and non-profit organizations are pressuring the government into taking specific actions on food prices. This begs the question: Should governments take steps to reduce food prices? And more importantly — can they? This is not to say that food inflation doesn’t matter. It has clear impacts on food security in North America and across the world. While some argue there is little that can be done, there are some steps the government can take. Putting...
FOOD & DRINKS
TheConversationCanada

Filling the gaps: Why Canada still needs a public dental health plan despite decades of medicare

Canadians pride ourselves on our health-care system, especially in comparison with our neighbours to the south. But there are significant gaps in coverage. Nearly one-third of Canadians do not have dental insurance, and that number climbs to 50 per cent for lower-income Canadians. Without dental care, minor issues like cavities can result in serious infections. Over 10 per cent of Canadians live with pain in their mouth. People visit emergency rooms for care that could be better delivered in a dental office. Canadians lose teeth that could have been saved, which makes it hard to eat nutritiously and can make...
HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

Canada needs to stop wasting the talent of skilled immigrants

Neoliberal democracies across the world have looked up to Canada as a leader in economically driven immigration. The merit-based immigration system was used to fill labour market shortages and has been a go-to solution to the country’s aging population and recently, the post-pandemic economic recovery. We recently undertook a Photovoice project, Take a Walk in My Shoes, with recent immigrants who shared their experiences of securing professional employment in Durham, Ont., through photographs and interviews depicting their lives. The goal of the project was to explore their experiences, identify gaps in employment services and have skilled immigrants propose solutions to...
IMMIGRATION
TheConversationCanada

Canada faces huge physical costs from climate change, making net zero a great investment

There has been a lot of discussion in Canada lately about the financial costs of achieving the country’s climate targets. And rightly so. The situation is urgent and we need to act now. Fighting climate change will require a concerted effort, affecting all sectors of the economy. And while there will be great economic opportunity and lots of new jobs in the green economy, there will be considerable disruptions in the workforce, major economic challenges and significant capital investment required. However, we in the finance business like to look at both sides of the ledger. And when one considers the...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationCanada

Unmarked graves of 215 Indigenous children were found in Kamloops a year ago: What's happened since? — Podcast

Warning: This article contains details that some readers may find distressing It’s been a year since the unmarked graves of 215 Indigenous children — some of them as young as three years old — were found on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia. Since then, hundreds more have also been found. Across Canada and the United States, communities reeled as more information was uncovered. Many felt pain and outrage. Some also experienced relief that their family members who had disappeared from residential schools were finally found. The Canadian government responded immediately making promises to address...
SOCIETY
TheConversationCanada

TheConversationCanada

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, analysis and commentary from Canadian academic experts

 https://theconversation.com/ca

Comments / 0

Community Policy