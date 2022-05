REVERE – Police in multiple New England beach communities dealt with unruly crowds on Saturday, leading to a number of arrests.Massachusetts State Police stepped up patrols at Revere Beach and Carson Beach on Sunday, a day after troopers arrested beachgoers.Four people, one adult and three teens, were arrested at Carson Beach. One person was arrested at Revere Beach. At one point, troopers swarmed Carson Beach where an unruly crowd of several hundred teens was roaming the sand amid reports of fighting and drinking. Police shut down the beach at 8 p.m. Five people were arrested there on Saturday. Charges included disorderly conduct, resisting...

