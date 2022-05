There was a scary two-car crash on Valentine Road in Pittsfield Wednesday evening. It happened in the area of Lakeway Drive. Luckily, no fatalities, thank the Good Lord. Apparently, one of the cars contained three people, and very shortly after they exited the vehicle, it burst into flames. All three occupants were transported to BMC with non-life-threatening injuries.

PITTSFIELD, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO