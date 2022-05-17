Tour The ‘Secret Gardens’ of Uptown This Weekend

Charlotte, N.C., May 18, 2022 – The first of its kind in the southeast, the Queen City Cannabis Cup is taking place this Saturday, May 21, at Armored Cow Brewing, 8821 JW Clay Blvd #1, Charlotte, NC 28262, a short walk from the LYNX Blue Line JW Clay light rail station. After a sold-out inaugural event before the pandemic, the Queen City Cannabis Cup is back and better than ever, hosting over 30 local hemp growers and manufacturers and live music from local celebrity, Josh Daniel. Tickets can be purchased for $25 at queencitycannabiscup.net. High res photos are available.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO