Charlotte, NC

Tour The ‘Secret Gardens’ of Uptown This Weekend

By Charlotte Stories
Charlotte Stories
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis weekend, some of the most elaborate and beautiful gardens in Uptown Charlotte will open their gates to the community for walking tours, live music, and incredible food and drinks. From the micro to the...

www.charlottestories.com

Charlotte Stories

Optimist Hall Announces Opening Date for Enat Ethiopian Restaurant

“We’re thrilled Enat is joining the culinary lineup at Optimist Hall,” said Merritt Lancaster, Optimist Hall Partner. “With this addition, we hope to further Tina Tedla’s mission of bringing awareness to Ethiopian cuisine while continuing our mission to provide a wide array of choices from the best talent in Charlotte.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
fox46.com

Annual Cheerwine Festival returns after COVID cancellations

SALISBURY N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The annual Cheerwine Festival saw patrons come out in droves after last year’s celebration was canceled due to COVID. The street in Salisbury, Cheerwine’s home, was packed with quintessential fair snacks, arts, crafts, jewelry, beer, and of course — plenty of Cheerwine.
SALISBURY, NC
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
clclt.com

Attend the Queen City Cannabis Cup Festival on May 21, 2022 Last chance for this one-of-a-kind event

Charlotte, N.C., May 18, 2022 – The first of its kind in the southeast, the Queen City Cannabis Cup is taking place this Saturday, May 21, at Armored Cow Brewing, 8821 JW Clay Blvd #1, Charlotte, NC 28262, a short walk from the LYNX Blue Line JW Clay light rail station. After a sold-out inaugural event before the pandemic, the Queen City Cannabis Cup is back and better than ever, hosting over 30 local hemp growers and manufacturers and live music from local celebrity, Josh Daniel. Tickets can be purchased for $25 at queencitycannabiscup.net. High res photos are available.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Foster Friday: Give Candy A Loving Home

CHARLOTTE, NC — Give Candy a loving home! Candy is 8-months-old and weighs 43 pounds. She has been at CMPD Animal Care & Control since May 6th. Candy would do best in a home where she is the only dog and can be the queen of the castle. She is great on a leash and does not pull.
CHARLOTTE, NC
focusnewspaper.com

Annual Strawberry Wine Festival, Saturday, May 21, 10am – 5pm

Vale, NC – Come on out to WoodMill Winery and join us in hosting our Annual Strawberry Wine Festival this year. There will be a variety of different vendors for all your shopping pleasures. However, don’t forget about the. wine, we will be having complimentary wine samplings for...
VALE, NC
qcitymetro.com

A new Black-owned tequila and cognac brand is now available in Charlotte

Clarence Boston, a former Charlotte resident and Atlanta-based entrepreneur, has released five new spirits: Noire Cognac H.D. Age, Noire Cognac VS, Noire Cognac N.O., Carreta De Oro Blanco Tequila and Carreta De Oro Blanco Reposado Tequila. Boston, the part-owner of Firehouse Bar & Lounge in uptown and Recess Charlotte in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Person
Tequila
Person
Umar
kiss951.com

The Cheerwine Festival Is Back This Weekend In Salisbury North Carolina

Salisbury get ready! It’s time to celebrate the South’s favorite cherry soda. Cheerwine, the iconic 105-year-old soft drink, and its hometown of Salisbury are set to host one of the most popular events in the Carolinas. That’s right after 3 long years The Cheerwine Festival returns Saturday, May 21, from noon to 10 p.m.
SALISBURY, NC
corneliustoday.com

Weekender May 20-22: Jazz festival, more music and more

7-10 pm. Neal Carter. Royal Bliss Brewing, 7532 Royal Bliss Ct., Denver. 7-10 pm. Esther and the Exiles. Eleven Lakes Brewing. 10228 Bailey Rd, Cornelius. Live music 6 pm. Eddie Kennedy. Lost Worlds Brewing, 19700-D One Norman Blvd. Saturday, May 21. 5 pm to 9 pm at Smithville Park, 19710...
CORNELIUS, NC
WBTV

Cheerwine Festival set for return to downtown Salisbury on Saturday

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cheerwine, the iconic 105-year-old soft drink, and its hometown of Salisbury will host one of the most popular events in the Carolinas when The Cheerwine Festival returns Saturday, May 21, from noon to 10 p.m. Festival goers will enjoy live entertainment from local and national musical...
SALISBURY, NC
#Food Beverage#Walking Tours#Uptown Charlotte#El Jimador Tequila#Vinada Na Wines#Mocktails#Rightside Brewing#Sea Level#Southern Distilling#Poplar Tapas Restaurant#Ride Charlotte#The Secret Gardens#Tickets More
Axios Charlotte

Weekender: 33 fun things to do in Charlotte this weekend

Presented by Charlotte Motor Speedway, hosting the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday, May 29. Expect racing action, a military salute and performances from Lynyrd Skynyrd and the 82nd Airborne Chorus. Buy tickets ($49+). FRIDAY, MAY 20 96. Sunny. 4% chance of rain. Yoga at Rosies Wine Garden NoDa: Meet in the garden for an early-morning vinyasa flow streamed […] The post Weekender: 33 fun things to do in Charlotte this weekend appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
corneliustoday.com

Boesmiller family fundraiser May 22

May 19. There will be a fundraiser May 22 for the family of Jessica Boesmiller who passed away April 26 after a battle with ocular melanoma. The fundraiser, which runs from 1 pm to 7 pm at Eleven Lakes Brewery, will have an open mic provided by Eddie Kennedy and Ian Cunningham.
CORNELIUS, NC
HuffPost

The Lithium War Next Door

A lithium mining startup promised to make a rural pocket of North Carolina a clean-energy boomtown. But perceived slights and concerns over water have turned neighbors against the project.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

US Foods to Open 4th CHEF’STORE in South Carolina

US Foods announced it will open a new CHEF’STORE in the “Hub City”—the Upstate South Carolina region that includes three major cities: Greenville, Anderson and Spartanburg. The Rosemont, Ill.-based foodservice distributor said the 33,000-square-foot store at 300 W. Blackstock Road in Spartanburg will have a fall opening date and be the fourth CHEF’STORE in South Carolina.
SPARTANBURG, SC

