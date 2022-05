HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man has been detained by authorities after allegedly stabbing his wife to death on Friday, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a call to a house at the 3200 block of Painted Meadow Circle, near Fry Road in Katy Friday morning, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. When authorities arrived, they found that a man has stabbed his wife to death.

KATY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO