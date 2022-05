Euros runner-up Anita Asante admits she has “a lot of hope” about England’s chances of going one better at this summer’s edition on home soil.The Lionesses, semi-finalists at each of their last three major tournaments, have been in impressive form since they began working last September under Sarina Wiegman, who guided Holland to European Championship glory in 2017 and named her provisional squad for the summer earlier this week.Her tenure to date has featured 11 games, no defeats and nine victories, with eight of the wins coming in a World Cup qualifying campaign that has seen 68 goals scored and...

SOCCER ・ 6 HOURS AGO