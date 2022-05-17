ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troubled Relationship

Lisa Hochstein Blindsided By Divorce; Found Out When Lenny Hochstein Talked To Press

By Kay
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JMws7_0fgpJJG900

That escalated quickly. It’s barely been a week since reports came out that Lisa Hochstein was confronting some unknown women for being at a club with husband Dr. Lenny Hochstein . Now the Real Housewives of Miami star is dealing with the fallout of Lenny announcing that they are getting divorced . Lenny initially denied the report of their breakup. But he quickly came clean after being spotted out with his now confirmed girlfriend, Katharina Mazepa . Did he think it was the best idea to be out and about with her right after divorce rumors flooded the press?

Now it’s Lisa’s turn to respond. She told Page Six through her spokesperson , “With two young children involved, as a mom I’m going to focus all of my energy and time on them. I’m blindsided by his behavior and reckless handling of the situation.” The couple have been married for 12 years and their children are ages 6 and 2.

On May 7th, sources spotted Lisa confrontation with Lenny and a then-unidentified woman he was out with. Lisa allegedly got in her face to yell at her and threw a drink in her face.  After the incident, Lenny told Page Six via email, “Not true. Nice try though.”

RELATED: Lisa Hochstein Allegedly Confronts Woman At Club With Husband Lenny Hochstein; Lenny Denies Claims They Are Splitting Up

Just a few days later, he circled back and told the publication, “ Lisa and I are getting divorced. A few weeks ago, I denied this because I am trying my best to protect my family during this process. This is a very difficult time, and I would ask for some privacy so that we can best take care of our children who mean the world to us.” Lenny also confirmed his relationship with Katharina but claimed “none of this happened until after the decision was made to get divorced.”

Lenny claimed that Lisa was aware of the situation. He said, “We have been living separate lives for months and made the decision to divorce last month. It was after the decision was made that I started seeing Katharina . This is something that Lisa was well aware of before it happened. Our issues have nothing to do with the filming of the show.”

RELATED: Dr. Lenny Hochstein Confirms Divorce From Lisa Hochstein; Already Has New Girlfriend

But before Lisa spoke out, a friend of hers indicated that Lisa was anything but aware of what was coming. Her friend shared of Lisa finding out about the news, “She’s devastated and disgusted that he would do this to his children. The way he’s out flaunting it is gross.” Lenny has yet to officially file for divorce. But I hope Lisa beats him to it just for funsies. Either way, she deserves better and I hope she finds it.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT LISA’S STATEMENT? DO YOU BELIVE THAT SHE KNEW THEY WERE GETTING DIVORCED A MONTH AGO? IS LENNY WRONG FOR NOT MAKING A JOINT STATEMENT?

[Photo Credit: Peacock]

The post Lisa Hochstein Blindsided By Divorce; Found Out When Lenny Hochstein Talked To Press appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 0

Related
Reality Tea

Lisa Hochstein Allegedly Confronts Woman At Club With Husband Lenny Hochstein; Lenny Denies Claims They Are Splitting Up

Lisa Hochstein may have a $120k smile but the Real Housewives of Miami star likely wasn’t using it a recent outing in Miami. Last season on RHOM, Lisa candidly revealed that husband Dr. Lenny Hochstein had an emotional affair while they were briefly separated. She stated in a confessional, “We almost got a divorce, and it was devastating. […] The post Lisa Hochstein Allegedly Confronts Woman At Club With Husband Lenny Hochstein; Lenny Denies Claims They Are Splitting Up appeared first on Reality Tea.
RELATIONSHIPS
Reality Tea

Dr. Lenny Hochstein Confirms Divorce From Lisa Hochstein; Already Has New Girlfriend

The rumors are true. Less than a week ago, news broke that Lisa Hochstein was throwing drinks in Miami. She was out partying with Real Housewives of Miami castmate Larsa Pippen. Apparently, they found her husband, Lenny Hochstein, out with his alleged new girlfriend. A source who saw the scene dished, “Lisa got in her face […] The post Dr. Lenny Hochstein Confirms Divorce From Lisa Hochstein; Already Has New Girlfriend appeared first on Reality Tea.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Reality Tea

Dr. Jen Armstrong Speaks On Figuring Out After Filing For Legal Separation From Ryne Holliday

Real Housewives of Orange County star Noella Bergener had so much chaos in her life last season that it totally overshadowed her fellow newbie Jen Armstrong. Jen’s storyline during her debut season was a lot while still being relatively boring and forgettable. The only time it was interesting was when we watched her marriage to Ryne Holliday […] The post Dr. Jen Armstrong Speaks On Figuring Out After Filing For Legal Separation From Ryne Holliday appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Reality Tea

MTV The Challenge Alums Kam Williams And Leroy Garrett Are Engaged

My absolute favorite couple to come out of MTV’s The Challenge is Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett. “Killer Kam” and Leroy met back in 2017 on the show. While they started a friends first, things ultimately turned romantic. Right before Christmas in 2021, the happy couple announced they are having a baby. It will be […] The post MTV The Challenge Alums Kam Williams And Leroy Garrett Are Engaged appeared first on Reality Tea.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Confronts Woman At Club
Reality Tea

Sutton Stracke Slams Rumors That Kathy Hilton Called Her Assistant A Homophobic Slur; Says “Untruths Need To Be Squashed”

Season 12 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills sounds like it will be overflowing with drama. Even more surprising is that Kyle Richards’ goofy and breezy sister, Kathy Hilton, is at the center of it all. I loved Kathy last season lugging her box fan around and chugging Red Bull in the middle of the […] The post Sutton Stracke Slams Rumors That Kathy Hilton Called Her Assistant A Homophobic Slur; Says “Untruths Need To Be Squashed” appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Troubled Relationship
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Reality Tea

Dorinda Medley Says Eva Marcille And Phaedra Parks Annoyed Her The Least During Filming Of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

I loved Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 1. And based on the recently released trailer, I have a feeling I’m going to love season 2. Because of the marital status of the housewives cast for the series, it has officially been named Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club. Catchy! The cast includes former Real […] The post Dorinda Medley Says Eva Marcille And Phaedra Parks Annoyed Her The Least During Filming Of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SERIES
Reality Tea

Margaret Josephs Says Melissa Gorga And Jackie Goldscneider Are Afraid Of Her Because She Knows Everything; Denies Being Calculated

On this season of Real Housewives of New Jersey, it was clear who was doing the most – Margaret Josephs. I don’t know what got into her this season, but she brought her housewives A Game. After revealing that Bill Aydin had an affair on wife Jennifer Aydin 10 years ago, is Marge positioning herself […] The post Margaret Josephs Says Melissa Gorga And Jackie Goldscneider Are Afraid Of Her Because She Knows Everything; Denies Being Calculated appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SHOWS
Fox News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'stunned' after royals 'shut the door,' book claims: 'Mutal addiction to drama'

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle "were really stunned" after the royal family "shut the door" following their decision to step back from "The Firm." The claim was made by a former adviser to former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown, who has written a new book about the British royal family coming out on April 26 titled "The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor – the Truth and the Turmoil."
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp praises Amber Heard as having ‘the strength of a thousand men’ in text to her mother

Johnny Depp praised Amber Heard for having “the strength of a thousand men” in a text to her mother, the Heard legal team revealed in court. As proceedings in Mr Depp’s defamation trial against Ms Heard resumed on Monday, her attorney Ben Rottenborn said Mr Depp was going into detox for addiction to pain killers when he spoke to Ms Heard’s mother. Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesOn 19 August 2014, Mr Depp wrote: “my dearest Paige, how unbelievably kind and pure your message was. I am beyond thankful to have you in my life. There’s no luckier man on...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Hannah Ferrier Claps Back At Ryan McKeown’s Claims That Aesha Scott Has No Life Outside Below Deck

I don’t know about you, but I am so over Below Deck Down Under‘s Chef Ryan McKeown. While I am totally aware that the chefs often bring excess drama– looking at you Chef Mathew Shea and Chef Mila Kolomeitseva – so much of it is unnecessary. Just look at Rachel Hargrove over on Below Deck. Did […] The post Hannah Ferrier Claps Back At Ryan McKeown’s Claims That Aesha Scott Has No Life Outside Below Deck appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Robin Roberts says she almost turned down Barack Obama interview because of fear of being ‘outed’

Robin Roberts has spoken candidly about why she nearly turned down an opportunity to interview Barack Obama about marriage equality.The Good Morning America host, 61, discussed her 2012 interview with former president Obama during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she revealed that she had concerns about the interview and her sexuality, as she didn’t want to be “outed” as gay because of the conversation.“In 2012, I got a call to go to the White House, and that there was a possibility that then-president Barack Obama would change his stance on marriage equality,” Roberts recalled to DeGeneres. “I...
CELEBRITIES
PopCrush

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy: ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Garcelle Beauvais Slams Whoopi Goldberg In Her New Memoir

Garcelle Beauvais has been in the entertainment industry for a long time now. So she’s had her fair share of auditions. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star reflected on one particularly “cringeworthy” audition in her memoir,  Love Me as I Am. As reported by Page Six, Garcelle took us back to her 2015 audition for the […] The post Garcelle Beauvais Slams Whoopi Goldberg In Her New Memoir appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
22K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy