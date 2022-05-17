Lisa Hochstein Blindsided By Divorce; Found Out When Lenny Hochstein Talked To Press

That escalated quickly. It’s barely been a week since reports came out that Lisa Hochstein was confronting some unknown women for being at a club with husband Dr. Lenny Hochstein . Now the Real Housewives of Miami star is dealing with the fallout of Lenny announcing that they are getting divorced . Lenny initially denied the report of their breakup. But he quickly came clean after being spotted out with his now confirmed girlfriend, Katharina Mazepa . Did he think it was the best idea to be out and about with her right after divorce rumors flooded the press?

Now it’s Lisa’s turn to respond. She told Page Six through her spokesperson , “With two young children involved, as a mom I’m going to focus all of my energy and time on them. I’m blindsided by his behavior and reckless handling of the situation.” The couple have been married for 12 years and their children are ages 6 and 2.

On May 7th, sources spotted Lisa confrontation with Lenny and a then-unidentified woman he was out with. Lisa allegedly got in her face to yell at her and threw a drink in her face. After the incident, Lenny told Page Six via email, “Not true. Nice try though.”

Just a few days later, he circled back and told the publication, “ Lisa and I are getting divorced. A few weeks ago, I denied this because I am trying my best to protect my family during this process. This is a very difficult time, and I would ask for some privacy so that we can best take care of our children who mean the world to us.” Lenny also confirmed his relationship with Katharina but claimed “none of this happened until after the decision was made to get divorced.”

Lenny claimed that Lisa was aware of the situation. He said, “We have been living separate lives for months and made the decision to divorce last month. It was after the decision was made that I started seeing Katharina . This is something that Lisa was well aware of before it happened. Our issues have nothing to do with the filming of the show.”

But before Lisa spoke out, a friend of hers indicated that Lisa was anything but aware of what was coming. Her friend shared of Lisa finding out about the news, “She’s devastated and disgusted that he would do this to his children. The way he’s out flaunting it is gross.” Lenny has yet to officially file for divorce. But I hope Lisa beats him to it just for funsies. Either way, she deserves better and I hope she finds it.

