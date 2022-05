SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - May is mental health awareness month, and caregivers of Alzheimer’s Disease need to take time to check on themselves, even when that can be hard. Mark Applegate, from Bolivar, said his mother has Alzheimer’s, and it was tough for him and his family to realize she had an issue. He said he hopes people out there don’t make the same mistake and research quickly as they can, so you can spot the signs.

BOLIVAR, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO