ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Home Depot’s strong quarter shows housing market is still booming

By Paul R. La Monica
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New York CNN Business — Home Depot has a message for all of the economic naysayers: Hold my plywood. The home improvement retail giant reported better-than-expected gains in sales and earnings for the first quarter Tuesday and lifted its outlook for the rest of this fiscal year. Shares of Home Depot...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Market#Housing Prices#Home Improvement#Home Depot#New York Cnn Business#Dow
Fortune

Something big is happening in the housing market

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The most competitive housing market ever is finally showing signs of breaking. As data trickles in for April, it's becoming clear that the historically hot housing market has flipped trajectories....
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Walmart
Money

Here’s Where Home Prices Are Rising the Most in the U.S.

Home prices in America keep rising at an astonishing pace, despite some signs that the red-hot housing market may finally be cooling off. A new report from the National Association of Realtors (NAR) found that in the first quarter of 2022, 70% of the 185 major metro areas saw home prices grow by 10% or more over the past year.
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

The housing market resembles 2007—these 3 interactives show if your local home prices are ‘overvalued’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Simple economics dictates that neither home prices nor incomes can outgrow the other for very long. They go hand in hand. As incomes rise, those pour over into housing. In order for home price growth to stick around, there has to be a corresponding jump in wages.
REAL ESTATE
FOXBusiness

Real estate expert on whether home prices could come down amid Fed rate hikes

First American Financial Corporation chief economist Mark Fleming discussed where he believes home prices are going amid expected rate hikes from the Federal Reserve as a way to tame surging inflation. Fleming, who leads an economics team responsible for analyzing and forecasting trends in the real estate and mortgage markets,...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Foreclosure filings are up 132% from a year prior. Here’s what that means for the housing market (and it’s not what you might think)

When we were reading through real estate data this month, three stats caught our eye. The first: That the number of active foreclosures (this is when the foreclosure process has begun on a seriously delinquent loan, but it has yet to be completed and liquidated) edged up by more than 7,000 in March — the first year-over-year increase in almost 10 years, according to mortgage technology, data and analytics provider Black Knight. Secondly, more than 78,000 U.S. properties had a foreclosure filing during the first quarter of 2022, which is up 39% from the previous quarter and up 132% from a year ago, according to real estate analytics company ATTOM. And third, serious mortgage delinquencies — those 90 or more days past due — are 70% higher than they were pre-pandemic, according to Black Knight.
MLS
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
151K+
Post
808M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy