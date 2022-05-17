ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Weather Service Updates Potential for Severe Weather

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa—The National Weather Service office in Des Moines...

Frost Advisory for northwest Iowa

(Omaha) The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for northwest Iowa, including the counties of Monona, Harrison and Shelby, from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday. Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Thunderstorms overnight in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts | KCCI App. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the following Counties:. Adair, Audubon, Boone, Buena Vista, Butler, Calhoun, Carroll, Cass, Cerro Gordo, Crawford, Dallas Franklin, Greene, Grundy, Guthrie, Hamilton, Hancock, Hardin, Harrison, Humboldt, Ida, Jasper Kossuth, Madison, Marshall, Mitchell, Mills, Monona, Montgomery, Palo Alto, Pocahontas, Polk Pottawattamie, Sac, Shelby, Story, Warren, Webster, Winnebago, Worth, Wright.
Severe Weather Possible for Southwest and Central Iowa

(Des Moines) The National Weather Service in Des Moines says showers and thunderstorms will linger this morning into the afternoon. Tonight, strong to severe thunderstorms are possible, mainly in the southwest and central Iowa. The main hazards are large hail and gusty winds, and localized heavy rainfall. Additional thunderstorms chances are forecast for later Thursday into early Friday, with the severe threats better determined in the coming days.
Driveway Accident Kills Iowa 2-Year-Old, Identity Released

Vehicles are big, but kids are small. If you think you can see everything around you, perhaps you should think again. Despite such advancements in vehicle technology as the backup camera where you can see (and hear) what's behind you without even turning your eyes off the wheel, a national nonprofit group has uncovered a startling statistic, stating an average of about 50 children a week get run over in their own driveway.
Walleye season is booming in Iowa

It's prime walleye season in Iowa. Did you know the magic doesn't start in the state's rivers, but rather, in giant fish lava lamps?Driving the news: The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is busy hatching an astounding 145 million walleyes and stocking them into the state's waters this year.Most of those will be sac fry. But they're also raising around 700,000 two-inch fish and 400,000 seven-inch fish.State of play: The number of naturally spawning walleye in Iowa is low, but they're one of the most popular fish for anglers to catch, said Joe Larscheid, the department's chief of fisheries. That's...
Sheriff: 43 headstones damaged at rural Iowa cemetery

SULLY, Iowa — Jasper County deputies are looking for the person who damaged dozens of headstones. The Jasper County Sheriff's Office shared pictures of the damage on Facebook. Investigators say it happened last week at the Bethany Cemetery south of Sully. Deputies said 43 headstones were vandalized. The damage...
Boone Police Arrest Three on Theft, Trespass and Interference Charges

BOONE, Iowa—The Boone Police Department has released information on the arrest of three Polk County individuals after an early morning incident in Boone Friday. Boone Police Chief John Wiebold released this information:. On May 20, 2022 around 2:00 am., the Boone Police Department began investigating a suspicious vehicle in...
Iowa men sentenced for selling vehicles with rolled back odometers

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, three men were sentenced for selling vehicles on the internet after re-placing the vehicles’ odometers in order to sell the vehicles at a higher price. 50-year-old Jerret Schreiber from Parkersburg, 33-year-old David Stangeland from Cedar Falls, and 36-year-old Dustin Arends from New...
Iola Mae Whitver

BOONE, Iowa—Iola M. (Emley) Whitver, age 95 of Westhaven Community and Boone, died peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, February 13, 2022. Iola was born on April 8, 1926 in the family home near Bagley, IA, the daughter of Earl and Mabel (Humphrey) Emley. She graduated from Cooper High School, later earning an AA in Business from Boone Junior College.
3 people shot at park on east side of Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police are investigating a shooting on the east side of the city that has injured three people. Police were called to a shooting at MLK Park at E. 17th Street and Garfield Avenue around 2:30 p.m. They say that three victims – who they believe are all teenagers – […]
Iowa toddler on tricycle dies after being backed over

MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa – A two-year-old child died Tuesday morning after officials said they were backed over by a vehicle in a driveway. According to the crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, it happened at a home in the 3300 block of Fairman Avenue around 9:10 a.m. That’s north of Baxter. A release from […]
Mary Lendt

OGDEN, Iowa—Mary Kathryn (Johnson) Lendt age 62 passed away on February 9th, 2022, at Mary Greeley Hospital. A Celebration of Mary’s life will be held Saturday, June 18 from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Ronald Good Shelter at the Don Williams Recreational Area, 610 H Avenue, Ogden, Iowa.
Two Jefferson Adults Arrested for Drugs

Two Jefferson adults were arrested following an alleged drug-related incident. According to court documents, an investigation began with the Jefferson Police Department following a traffic stop on January 17th. During the stop, the officer knew that the passenger, 21-year-old Makelia Brown was involved in distributing marijuana with 18-year-old Harvick Beals. The officer asked Brown if she would give consent to the officer searching her apartment.
