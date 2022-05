The U.S. Department of Education announced its 2022 class of Presidential Scholars Thursday, and two Chapel Hill residents are among the 161 honorees from across the country. Benjamin Brown Knight, a student at Chapel Hill High School, and Dheepthi Mohanraj, a student at the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics, were two of North Carolina’s three honorees this year. Each are seniors at their respective schools.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO