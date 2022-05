CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Not all of the pieces fell into place, but plenty of school records fell by the wayside nonetheless. The boys didn’t repeat as state champions, but the Point Pleasant track and field programs combined to win 11 state championships at the 2022 WVSSAC Class AA track and field championships held Wednesday and Thursday at Laidley Field on the campus of the University of Charleston.

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO